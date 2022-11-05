Menu
Microcenter Giving Away Free ASUS Z690 Motherboard With 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs, Free B450M Board With AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Too

Hassan Mujtaba
Nov 5, 2022, 01:40 PM EDT
Microcenter is extending its motherboard bundle deals to Intel's 12th Gen and AMD Ryzen AM4 CPUs after an impressive round of AM5 deals.

Free ASUS Z690 Motherboard With Intel 12th Gen Core i7 CPUs, Free Gigabyte B450M Board With AMD Ryzen 5 3600 In Latest Microcenter Deals

In the last deal, we saw Microcenter giving away a free DDR5 memory kit and up to $150 US worth of savings on AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs and AM4 motherboards. Now, the company has two brand new bundles targetting Intel's 12th Gen and AMD's AM4 Ryzen CPUs.

Microcenter Giving Away Free ASUS Z690 Motherboard With 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs, Free B450M Board With AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Too 1

Starting with the Intel bundle, the retailer is offering a free ASUS Z690-PLUS motherboard with the purchase of any Intel 12th Gen Core i7 CPU. Microcenter is telling users that they can save $360 US when buying an Intel Core i7-12700K which will get you a motherboard and a CPU for just $350 US. The ASUS Z690-PLUS TUF WiFI is a very capable motherboard that offers a nice set of features and will be more than enough for the majority of gamers and users.

The second deal is specific to AMD's AM4 platform and will give users a free Gigabyte B450M WiFi motherboard on the purchase of an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU. With this deal, you will be able to save up to $124 US, and the whole bundle costs just $130 US. This is a great deal for budget builders & gamers and despite the Ryzen 5 3600 being a few years old, it's still a decent 6-core chip that can deliver budget-tier gaming performance.Microcenter Giving Away Free ASUS Z690 Motherboard With 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs, Free B450M Board With AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Too 2

AMD recently announced official price cuts on its entire Ryzen 5000 CPU family and Intel's 12th Gen CPUs are already going at discounted rates ever since the launch of the 13th Gen CPU family. There are several deals that you can find that bundle motherboard, memory kits, and even GPUs. If you plan on availing of the Microcenter deals, then they are only available with in-store purchases in the various US outlets.

