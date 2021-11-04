Second Metroid Dread Update 1.0.2 Packs Various Fixes For Annoying Bugs

Nintendo has released the second patch for its latest Metroid installment on the Nintendo Switch, Metroid Dread update 1.0.2, and we’ve got the release notes.

The first update for the game was released last month, and we now have another patch for the title. Whereas the first update included fixes to improve the game’s overall gameplay experience, this patch packs fixes for various annoying bugs that players have encountered since the game’s launch last month. One of those is a fix for an issue where the game would close down if players hit an enemy frozen by an Ice Missile with the Shine Spark in a certain way. The update also addresses an issue that caused Samus to get stuck in the wall.

Nintendo Switch Holiday Shortage Looms as Chip Crunch Forces 20 Percent Cut in Production

You’ll find the full release notes for the update down below:

Metroid Dread Update 1.0.2 Release Notes November 3 General Fixes Fixed an issue where retrying after a game over would cause the play time to be added only when retrying a specific boss fight.

Fixed an issue where the game would force-quit if you hit an enemy frozen by an Ice Missile with the Shine Spark in a certain way.

Fixed an issue that caused Samus to move strangely when jumping at certain times in the Morph Ball Launcher.

Fixed an issue where the final boss would get stuck on a wall and not be able to move during a certain attack, making it impossible to progress in the game.

Fixed an issue where Samus would get stuck in the wall when defeating the E.M.M.I. in Ferenia in a certain position.

Metroid Dread is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch. We reviewed the game upon release and praised its excellent combat, boss battles, and platforming.