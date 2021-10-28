Metroid Dread Free Playable Demo Is Now Available on Nintendo Switch

A Metroid Dead playable demo is now available for download on Switch, Nintendo announced today.

The demo, which includes a small portion of the full game released earlier this month, can be downloaded right from the eShop worldwide.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Snowy Area and Creatures, Diamond/Pearl Villains Shown in Trailers

This Halloween, suit up as Samus Aran and see what goes bump in the night on planet ZDR with a fun-sized bite of the Metroid Dread game. Download the free demo now from Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop on your device!

Metroid Dread is the latest entry in the long-running series by Nintendo, and one of the very best, as highlighted by Rosh in his review.

If anything lets Metroid Dread down, it is the story. It feels tacked on at the start of the game and doesn’t offer anything in the way of characterization or growth, assuming you don’t count a vast array of collectible weaponry as such. Metroid hasn’t exactly been known for its storytelling in the past, and diehard fans of the series will most likely enjoy it nonetheless, but those less familiar will be expecting more. Games like Hollow Knight have proven that the genre has a great opportunity for storytelling, but it seems Metroid decided to avoid it. But apart from that, Metroid Dread is a fantastic game, filled with old-school Metroidvania fun and some new exciting inclusions as well. The EMMI hunting grounds are hands down some of the most innovative and exciting parts of the game and prove that Metroid still holds powerful sway over the genre it helped build.

Metroid Dread is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide.