Metro 2033: Legacy, an Upcoming Expansion Mod, Shown in First Trailer

Modding team Green Games Group has shared the first trailer for Metro 2033: Legacy, an ambitious upcoming expansion mod for 4A Games' Metro 2033 Redux that apparently includes an open world-like level. The team also shared a detailed overview of the progress made this year. They now estimate that Metro 2033: Legacy is 60% complete, which suggests the mod could be released at some point next year.

For a long time, Project Metro 2033: Legacy was developed on a rather outdated version of the original game's engine from 2010. But at the beginning of 2022, the project started moving to the "Redux" version of the game. We had to move all the development progress, which is why we had such a long absence of any information about the project.

What has been done in that time:

- The first surface (14,000 objects) is 95% complete in terms of objects, and its geometry is completely finished. All historical buildings have been recreated with the preservation of the scale. Created points of interest on the location, as well as added a lot of buildings entered by the player.

- Reworked the entire storyline, partially transferred to the new engine.

- Done almost all the geometry of the locations declared. Only the interior of the Kiev railway station is left to be finished, as well as minor modifications of the current versions of levels.

- Completely finished three story chapters of the seven declared, one of which is a completely open world with access to all the content mod.

- Two endings of Metro 2033: Legacy have been worked out, which will depend on the player's choice at a crucial point in the story.

- New weapon designs have been added to the game. We use models from Gunslinger Mod .

- At 50% in objects and 70% in geometry made the surface of the Kievsky railway station. (Location will be very large and will run in the boundaries of the twin hotels "Golden Ring" to Kievsky station and from it, almost to the hotel "Ukraine"). Also, at the level made a lot of houses and underground passages in which you can loot and move around the level, occasionally going to the surface.

- Project progress almost entirely transferred to the "Redux" version of the subway games.

- Independently wrote some tools to work with "Redux".

- Fully working change of day and night on all locations. And on the stations at night, the vendors go to sleep, there are fewer people, and the lights are turned off almost completely.

- A lot of work is done and continues to be done to fill the world with secondary dialogues and events.

- Three mini-games have been worked on:

Mushroom picking at the station, followed by rewards from NPCs.

Rat Race. (Bets on a particular rat).

Watch in station tunnels.

- Some build modifications restored (underbarrel grenade launcher and underbarrel shotgun).

- Created its own unique menu.

- Technically, the project is finished at 60%.

This is the most current information on Metro 2033: Legacy at the moment. A lot has been done during this time, something we do not cover, or it is in a rather raw version, or we are not sure that it will work. There is still a lot of work on testing, refining, creating, and smoothing many elements of the mod, as well as working with the project's voiceover and solving difficult technical problems.

Metro 2033 was originally released in 2010 to critical and commercial acclaim, spawning the sequel Metro Last Light, launched in 2013. The following year, both games were included in the Metro Redux compilation, which also brought Metro 2033 up to the latest version of the engine.

Developer 4A Games then launched the third installment, Metro Exodus, in 2019. It went on to sell over six million copies. Two years ago, the studio confirmed that alongside yet another single player installment, they are also working on a multiplayer Metro game (with the help of parent company Saber Interactive) and on a brand new IP.