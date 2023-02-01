Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance 10th Anniversary Event Announced by PlatinumGames

PlatinumGames has announced that they will be hosting a Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance event, which will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the game that has become quite popular recently. The developers stated that the event is going to take place on February 21, 2023. While there isn't much else information to go off, speculation is already running rampant within the community.

The Platinum Games Twitter account posted the announcement earlier today. According to the announcement, we'll see the unveiling of a 10th Anniversary art piece on the day of the event. The company also posted the art of the titular character Raiden in chibi form. You can see the announcement below:

2023年2月21日に『メタルギア ライジング リベンジェンス』は発売から10周年を迎えます🎊 当日には10周年記念としてプラチナゲームズ公式Twitterで #MGR のアニバーサリーアートをお披露目しますのでお見逃しなく🔥 pic.twitter.com/d7fgPrwvHh — プラチナゲームズ公式アカウント (@platinumgames_j) February 1, 2023

Unfortunately, that's all that we're going to find out about Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance's 10th Anniversary Event for now. No other information has been provided about what is going to happen during the event outside of the reveal of the special art piece. Still, it leaves some room for speculation that fans have certainly taken advantage of.

Of course, maybe even PlatinumGames saw the player resurgence the title saw not too long ago and is looking to take advantage of the momentum the game has garnered. It would certainly be nice to see a remake of Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, which would see the full realization of the original game's vision. But that's just adding to the speculation pile.

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance was a collaborative effort by both Konami and PlatinumGames which was released in 2013. The game brought a post-Metal Gear Solid 4 story in which Raiden takes down a nefarious organization. The game features hack-and-slash combat with stylish visuals, with its unique selling feature being that you're allowed to thoroughly slice down enemies, objects, and the environment itself.

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is currently available on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC.