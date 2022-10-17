Menu
Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg Takes a Dig at iMessage, Calling WhatsApp More Private and Secure

Omar Sohail
Oct 17, 2022, 03:46 PM EDT
Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg Takes a Dig at iMessage, Calling WhatsApp More Private and Secure

Meta and Apple have developed a rivalry of sorts, and the former’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg has attempted to put fuel on the flames by targeting iMessage. According to the Chief Executive, WhatsApp, which was acquired by Facebook a few years ago, is more secure than Apple’s messaging service.

Zuckerberg talked about WhatsApp being the more secure messaging service in an Instagram post, where he highlighted the advantages below.

“WhatsApp is far more private and secure than iMessage, with end-to-end encryption that works across both iPhones and Android, including group chats. With WhatsApp you can also set all new chats to disappear with the tap of a button. And last year we introduced end-to-end encrypted backups too. All of which iMessage still doesn't have.”

The image on Instagram took a dig at iMessage, too, displaying the ‘Green Bubble’ and Blue Bubble’ texts, all the while attempting to increase the importance of WhatsApp by displaying the term ‘Private Bubble.’ While Meta may have criticized iMessage as an approach to encourage users to start using WhatsApp more, Apple has faced a multitude of complaints from Google for failing to adopt the RCS standard for its messaging service. For those that do not know, RCS messages offer end-to-end encryption.

Meta, on the other hand, accused Apple of hurting small business and venture owners by limiting the number of ads that iPhone users can see. The company implemented this by allowing iPhone users to opt out of tracking in apps and websites when visiting different URLs. The only time iMessage will most probably not get used by iPhone owners is when they have to send messages through WhatsApp to Android smartphone users.

Google Play Store shows that WhatsApp has been downloaded more than five billion times, so it is, without question, one of the most popular messaging apps out there, but it would be an uphill battle to get iPhone owners to drop iMessage.

News Source: Instagram

