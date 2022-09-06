Menu
Company

Mesa 22.3 Gets Updated RADV “Radeon Vulkan” Driver With Mesh Shader Support

Jason R. Wilson
Sep 6, 2022
Mesa 22.3 Gets Updated RADV "Radeon Vulkan" Driver With Mesh Shader Support

Recently reported by Michael Larabel of Phoronix, Mesa 22.3 received the RADV, or Radeon Vulkan Driver, adding support for the mesh shader extension VK_EXT_mesh_shader, which utilizes the newest Vulkan 1.3.226 framework.

Vulkan 1.3.226 introduces new Mesh Shader support & is published in the latest Radeon Vulkan Driver "RADV" for the upcoming Mesa 22.3

Vulkan's newest VK_EXT_mesh_shader is a cross-vendor mesh shading extension replacing the current NVIDIA vendor-centric extension. The graphics extension allows applications to create gathered sections of "geometric primitives" through program-controlled mesh shading. Vulkan's mesh shaders are an alternative to the shading pipeline as a programmable primitive.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Latest Intel Arc GPU Drivers Enhances Arc Control Experience, Fixes Even More Bugs

During the initial launch, NVIDIA published a new Vulkan beta driver for Windows and Linux that included the EXT_mesh_shader support. The open-source ANV driver by Intel received support last weekend. With this week, we are now beginning with AMD updating their mesh shading support within Mesa's unreleased next-gen version.

Note that this support is experimental and only enabled via the RADV_PERFTEST=ext_ms environment variable. This is because it can't work safely without "gang submit" implemented in the AMDGPU driver in the Linux kernel. Without gang submission, this can deadlock your GPU when multiple processes use task shaders simultaneously. Gang submits is currently under development by the AMDGPU developers.

Interestingly, the VK_EXT_mesh_shader extension is programmed and coded by Valve's group of open-source developers who also worked on RADV before the specifications were published. During that time, the developers were actively patching the enablement for Vulkan's mesh shader. Once published, the team created a new merge request. Now that the new code is through the review process, AMD merged RADV support into the Mesa 22.3 release in the first part of next year.

The Radeon RADV mesh shader support demands the use of RDNA 2 architecture or newer. Larabel mentions that the latest Vulkan mesh shader support will require changing the RADV_PERFTEST=ext_ms environment variable within the Mesa Git. The request below briefly explains the treatment of the newest mesh shader support, hinting that the support is currently in an experimental state until AMD's open-source AMDGPU kernel driver capability surrounding the gang submit is readied.

News Source: Phoronix

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order