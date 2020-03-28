Memblaze today announced the launch of PBlaze5 920 Series enterprise-class NVMe SSDs, which can greatly enhance user experience. PBlaze5 920 Series NVMe SSD adopts 96-layer 3D eTLC NAND with a capacity up to 7.68TB and comes in form factors of 2.5-inch U.2 and HHHL add-in card. PBlaze5 920 Series consists of 4 groups of SKU -PBlaze5 D920, PBlaze5 C920, PBlaze5 D926, and PBlaze5 C926.

Memblaze Intros The PBlaze5 920 Series SSDs - Extremely Fast Memory For The Business Sector

Memblaze PBlaze5 920 Series NVMe SSD offers up to 5.9GB/s read bandwidth and 970,000 read IOPS, with read and write latency lowering to 90μs and12μs respectively. With superior performance, perfect data protection, good compatibility, and user experience, as well as abundant enterprise-class features, PBlaze5 920 Series NVMe SSD enables customers to build high-speed, high-reliability, and flexible storage solutions for their mission-critical applications.

Half-Life: Alyx New Mod Allows Game to Be Played Without VR Headset

Memblaze PBlaze5 920 Series NVMe SSD can realize smooth transition under various conditions such as 4K random write, from empty disk state to steady-state, mutual conversion between sequential write and random write, which fully guarantees that the device has stable performance and is free from strong jitters. At the same time, the GC read efficiency of PBlaze5 920 Series NVMe SSD is also improved to a large extent, which greatly improves the overall execution efficiency of GC.

Consistent QoS For Better Performance And Reset Free Firmware Upgrade

Superior QoS consistency of PBlaze5 920 Series helps customers avoid the risks of partially poor user experience and even business interruption caused by surging business access amount and individual overlong I/O processing time of SSD; meanwhile, good I/O QoS provides a reliable guarantee to the overall QoS improvement of cloud computing and storage system. Due to the increasing number of multi-application deployment scenarios on a single drive, PBlaze 920 series support the brand new feature of “Quota by Namespace”, making the product one of the few enterprise-class SSDs with such performance in the industry.

Quota by Namespace means to carry out quota operation to the namespaces of NVMe SSD and select appropriate namespaces in accordance with the application priority, etc., to optimize and expand the application scenarios. By creating different namespaces on the Memblaze PBlaze 920 series and placing quota limitation on the namespaces loaded with tasks of lower priority, it can be ensured that the namespaces with high-priority tasks have access to more I/O resources.

Software Sale: Permanent, Authorized Windows 10 Pro Key For $9.33 And Tons Of More Software

The upgrade of traditional firmware requires a cold restart of the server before the restart of each module of the business system, which is complicated and error-prone. Memblaze PBlaze 920 Series NVMe SSD supports firmware upgrade without reset. Even if there are I/O operations in the business system, the firmware upgrade can still be completed without stopping businesses or shutting down systems, which guarantees continuous storage system services and greatly simplifies the operation and maintenance process and reduces the IT system operation & maintenance difficulty and cost.

PBlaze5 920 NVMe SSD[1] D920 C920 D926 C926 User Capacity (TB) 3.84 7.68 3.84 7.68 3.2 6.4 3.2 6.4 Interface PCIe 3.0 x 4 PCIe 3.0 x 8 PCIe 3.0 x 4 PCIe 3.0 x 8 Form Factor 2.5-inch U.2 HHHL AIC 2.5-inch U.2 HHHL AIC 128KB Sequential Read (GB/s) 3.5 3.5 5.6 5.9 3.5 3.5 5.6 5.9 128KB Sequential Write (GB/s) 3.3 3.5 3.3 3.7 3.3 3.5 3.3 3.7 Sustained Random Read (4KB) IOPS 825K 840K 835K 970K 825K 835K 835K 970K Sustained Random Write(4KB) IOPS (Steady State) 140K 150K 140K 150K 280K 300K 280K 300K Latency Read/Write(μs) [3] 90 / 12 90 / 12 Lifetime Endurance [4] 1DWPD 3DWPD Uncorrectable Bit Error Rate < 10 -17 Mean Time Between Failures 2 million hours Protocol NVMe 1.2a NAND Flash Memory 3D eTLC NAND Operation System RHEL, SLES, CentOS, Ubuntu, Windows Server, VMware ESXi Power Consumption 7~ 25w Basic Feature Support Power Failure Protection, Hot Pluggable, Full Data Path Protection, S.M.A.R.T, Flexible Power Management Advanced Feature Support TRIM, Multi-namespace, AES 256 Data Encryption & Crypto Erase, Dual Port & Reservation (U.2 only), EUI64/NGUID Variable Sector Size Management & T10 PI (DIF/DIX), Firmware Upgrade without Reset, Quota by Namespace Software Support Open source management tool, CLI debug tool OS in-box driver (Easy system integration)

The Variable Sector Size (VSS) transfers user data with metadata. Memblaze PBlaze5 920 Series supports 512, 520, 4096, 4104, and 4160 bytes Variable Sector Size, which means I/Os from service application carry 8 bytes or 64 bytes of metadata simultaneously. On the premise of ensuring high consistent performance, VSS further guarantees high data reliability requirements for storage systems and distributed file systems.