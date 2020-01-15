Mega Microsoft Office Course Bundle Can Help You Become An Expert In Most Sought After Skills – Limited Time Discount Offer Available

Microsoft Office is of the utmost importance no matter what your profession is. It is important when you are a student and it is even more useful as a professional. So, don’t make any excuses and invest your time in becoming an expert. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Mega Microsoft Office Course Bundle. The offer will allow you to take advantage of some of the best applications in the market at a very reasonable price. So, are you game?

Mega Microsoft Office Course Bundle features

These courses will get you the edge you need in your career and will get you way ahead by making you stand out from the competition. In just a few days, you will be able to master the techniques of Word, Visio, Excel, VBA and much more. Here are highlights of what the Mega Microsoft Office Course Bundle has in store for you:

11 business-focused Microsoft Office courses

750+ modules of training, covering the most business-relevant areas of Microsoft Office

450+ videos and over 250 downloadable exercises

Tailored learning. If you have some knowledge, you can use the filter to show only what you most need to learn

Multiple videos, practice exercises, & test questions to aid your learning

Knowledge to understand the data that drives your business

Courses Included

Microsoft Excel

o Learn how Excel works, how to navigate & design a spreadsheet

o Understand the most popular formulas including IF, VLOOKUP, COUNT, SUM, SUMIF

o Use advanced graphs in minutes instead of wasting hours trying to figure them out

o Increase interactivity by automating your spreadsheets w/ macros & VBA

o Learn tips & shortcuts to improve your PowerPoint speed and efficiency

o Learn about using text boxes, shapes, images & drawing tools

o Customize the Outlook interface

o Compose & send emails that create the right impression

o Automate tasks in Word using macros

o Learn paragraph & font formatting using tables, graphs, schedules, images, and graphics

o Automate tasks & operations that you perform frequently

o Define & manage variables, set up subroutines, and create functions

o Learn advanced methods for automating tedious Excel jobs

o Write & implement Excel events

o Set up a database

o Add records & save and delete data

o Effectively link to other data sources

o Split a database by splitting the frontend & backend

o Navigate the Windows 10 interface & the features

o Access the Control Panel & manage Windows updates

o Understand the Microsoft “Ribbon”, Quick Access Toolbar, & Backstage View.

o Create new diagrams

Important Details

Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: web

Certification of completion included

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Experience level required: all levels

Original Price Mega Microsoft Office Course Bundle: $399

Wccftech Discount Price Mega Microsoft Office Course Bundle: $39