Mediaworkstation is pushing the boundaries of mobile computing with its new a-X1P and a-X2P workstations equipped with either one or two AMD EPYC CPUs offering minimal compromises, if any at all, in professional workloads.

No Compromise Professional Computing on the go: Mediaworkstation's AMD EPYC CPU Powered Systems - Up To 128 Cores, 2-3 GPUs, 2TB RAM, 6 Displays

Mediaworkstation's a-X1P and a-X2P are fairly hefty systems, but this is to be expected considering how powerful these machines are. Weighing somewhere between 40 and 50 pounds & measuring in at 15.10 x 23.10 x 9.03, these 'mobile' workstations are on the borderline of what could be considered a 'portable' device, but considering how much power is packed into its smaller form factor, there is nothing else on the market like it.

MSI MEG B550 Unify & B550 Unify-X Motherboards Pictured – High-End Overclocking Boards For AMD Ryzen CPUs, Priced Around $279 & $299 US

The a-X2P offers a wide variety of CPUs available in a dual-socket, dual-CPU configuration, ranging the entirety of the EPYC lineup from the 8-core AMD EPYC 7252 to the 64-core 7742 for a maximum of 128 cores. Mediaworkstation's motherboard of choice is currently a mystery, but the board is known to support of to 4TB of system RAM, though the available configuration tops out at 2TB DDR4-2666 ECC LRDIMM.









A primary feature of the a-X2P is the incorporation of six 24" displays in either 1080p or 4K resolution in a 2 x 6 configuration. There are very few mobile workstations that offer this, therefore the inclusion of this number of displays creates a main selling point for the a-2XP. Powering these displays is a wide variety of GPUs from NVIDIA, with GeForce RTX, Titan, Quadro, and Tesla cards all available for configuration and may be installed in pairs if configured with the a-X2P, or in a triple-card setup if configured with the a-X1P. As for GeForce models, these cards are manufactured by PNY and feature a blower-style cooler.













Storage options include M.2 SSDs, such as Samsung's 970 EVO Plus, 2.5" SATA SSDs, 3.5" mechanical HDDs, and Intel Optane drives. Other unconventional storage options include LSI SAS and MegaRAID. Mellanox network cards may also be installed.

Premium Performance, Premium Pricing

Mediaworksation has put together quite a performer judging by its specifications, and for a machine of this grade, expect a price to reflect it. The entry-level a-2XP model configured with two AMD EPYC 7742 64-core CPUs, 64GB RAM, 250GB Samsung 970 Evo Plus, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER, and single 24" 1080p display slots in at an MSRP just short of $10,000. For multi-GPU, multi-monitor configurations, the price will undoubtedly skyrocket into the tens of thousands of dollars.