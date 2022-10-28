Menu
MediaTek to Launch Its Dimensity 9200 in November, to Take on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Omar Sohail
Oct 28, 2022, 09:28 AM EDT
MediaTek to Launch Its Dimensity 9200 in November, to Take on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Samsung does not have an Exynos chipset to take on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but MediaTek has made significant efforts to enter the flagship smartphone SoC market with its Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 9000 Plus. The Taiwanese chip maker deserves all the praise that comes its way for keeping the competition alive, and the Dimensity 9200 should stir things up quite a bit when it launches next month.

Both Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Dimensity 9200 Are Reportedly Mass Produced Using TSMC’s 4nm Architecture

On Twitter, Sravan Kundojjala covers financial earnings and other data of various tech companies, including those belonging to the semiconductor industry. While discussing MediaTek’s earnings, Kundojjala talked about the potential launch of the company’s next-generation flagship SoC, which he claims will be announced in November. Unfortunately, he did not mention any date, but it is possible the Dimensity 9200 is unveiled around the same time as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Qualcomm has already provided the dates of its Snapdragon Summit event, which will be held on November 15. We expect the Dimensity 9200 to launch around the same time. Both chipsets are said to be fabricated on TSMC’s 4nm process, which means that we should expect the same level of performance and efficiency levels. In short, it should be an interesting skirmish between the two SoCs.

According to a previously leaked AnTuTu test, the Dimensity 9200 actually beat Apple’s M1 in the overall score, and our guess is that its Cortex-X3 and improved Immortalis-G715 GPU are primary contributors to that result. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is also said to be 20 percent faster than its predecessor, so we have an exciting last quarter before new flagships start to arrive in 2023.

MediaTek was not well-known for its high-end smartphone chipsets because it was not targeting that market. Now, its strategy is different, and looking at the earlier Dimensity 9200 numbers, we can say that the company means business.

News Source: Sravan Kundojjala

