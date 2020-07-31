MaxiVPN Premium Plan Subscriptions Are Up For Massive Discounts For A Couple Of Days – Avail Now
You need a VPN whether you admit it or not. In this world of internet dependency, cybersecurity has become an issue. Without a VPN your personal internet activity is always at risk. Wccftech is offering limited time discounts on the MaxiVPN Premium Plan. The offers will expire in a couple of days, so avail them right away. Enjoy a high speed, private internet experience right away and that too at a great price.
MaxiVPN Premium Plan Features
This amazing VPN ensures that your internet speed won’t be compromised. It is a very powerful VPN and it encrypts internet data going out of your device. No one will know your physical location and your IP address will remain hidden. The VPN has hundreds of servers across the globe. It even supports unlimited devices. Here are highlights of what the MaxiVPN Premium Plan has in store for you:
- Whether it’s Windows, macOS, Android or iOS - use VPN protection on an unlimited number of devices (fair usage policy applies)
- Enjoy all the content you want. No censorship or bandwidth limits
- Connect to super-fast VPN servers wherever you are w/ faster connection, transfer & response times
- Hide your online activities from 3rd parties w/ MaxiVPN's strict minimal logs policy
- Close your Internet window on the government, ISPs & hackers w/ military-grade data encryption
System Requirements
- Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Android TV or Fire OS
Important Details
- Length of access: 24 months
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Max number of devices: unlimited (Fair-Usage Policy applies)
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- 300+ high-speed servers
- 49 countries
- Dedicated support team
- Updates included
You don’t want to miss this opportunity of giving yourself a private experience. Avail the discount right away!
Original Price MaxiVPN Premium Plan:
1-Year Subscription: $100 I 2-Years Subscription: $200
Wccftech Discount Price MaxiVPN Premium Plan:
1-Year Subscription: $9.99 I 2-Years Subscription: $15.99
