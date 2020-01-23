Matrox Developing Embedded Graphics Cards with NVIDIA

Yesterday Matrox announced that they are collaborating with NVIDIA for the development of a new range of multi-display embedded graphics cards. These cards are planned to be used for high-density video walls. Using NVIDIA's industry-renowned GPU technology, Matrox is planning to design innovations that are powered by a custom-built Quadro embedded GPUs to accelerate graphics-intensive video wall applications. These video walls are expected to be used in both the commercial space and 24/7 critical environments.

Matrox is planning to use an embedded NVIDIA Quadro GPUs in its next generation of the graphics-rich video wall

“Matrox is thrilled to work alongside NVIDIA, the leader in GPU computing, to bring to market a new standard of high-density video walls,” said David Chiappini, executive vice president of research and development at Matrox. “This collaboration is yet another example of our commitment to expanding our video wall portfolio while customers continue to benefit from our graphics expertise, world-class engineering, dedicated technical support, and long product life cycles.”

Matrox is a leader in creating graphics-rich video walls that makes an immediate real-world impact with customers. Scott Fitzpatrick, the vice president of Quadro Product Marketing at NVIDIA, said how this company is planning to leverage NVIDIA's exceptional video playback performance, reliability, and longevity in the next-generation video walls.

These new single-slot graphics cards are based on NVIDIA's Quadro embedded GPUs will power up to four 4K displays per card. At the same time, OEMs, systems integrators, and AV installers can leverage the combined power of multiple cards to drive up to 16 displays from one system. HDCP is also supported for the playback of protected content across the video wall. Also, the robust and field-proven PowerDesk desktop management software provides users with a broad set of advanced tools to easily customize multi-display setups.

Matrox Graphics is a global manufacturer of high-quality ASICs, boards, appliances, and software. Matrox is backed by in-house design expertise and dedicated customer support, Matrox products deliver stellar extension, distribution, and display. Matrox technology is trusted by professionals and partners worldwide, Montrox is currently headquartered in Montreal, Canada.