Microsoft has released Windows Terminal 1.7 with several new improvements and updates. This is one big update that brings all of the preview changes to the stable channel. These include Settings UI, opt-in single-instancing and window remote control, profile fragments, and more. The team has also backported some changes and bug fixes from Windows Terminal Preview 1.8.1032.0.

Full changelog of Windows Terminal 1.7.1033.0

Features Terminal now supports single-instancing and remote control! You can configure whether new instances of Terminal launch in a new window For now, the default is to launch in a new window. Available options include launching in "a new window", "a window on the same desktop", "any existing window", "a totally random window" I regret to inform you that the last option was a joke. The newWindow action (bound to Ctrl+Shift+N by default) will create a new window wt can now run commands in any window that already exists with wt -w # You can specify wt -w -1 to force the creation of a new window even if you've disabled it with the Windowing Behaviors Specifying a window that does not exist ( wt -w 1048576 ) will result in a new window being created with that ID (!) Windows that are activated through remote control will be pulled to the foreground

The Settings UI, first released in 1.6 preview, is now the default settings experience The settings UI has been disabled in the stable release to give us more time to iterate on it.

Terminal now supports focus-follows-mouse mode among panes for that authentic X11 feeling

You can now mark a pane as read-only—it can't be closed and will warn you if you type into it (thanks @Don-Vito!)

You can now bind the findNext and findPrev actions to move to the previous/next search (respectively) (thanks @Hegunumo!)

There is a new global setting, centerOnLaunch (boolean, default false) that determines pretty much what it says on the tin

(boolean, default false) that determines pretty much what it says on the tin We now have support for loading profiles and color schemes from auxiliary fragments provided by applications. See the fragment extension documentation for more details! Accessibility When navigating and searching the command palette, Terminal will now announce more status changes to Narrator/NVDA (#9582) Settings and Settings UI We've chosen to remove "base layer" from the Settings UI for its move into the stable channel so that we can nail its design (#9655) Please direct feedback about this into #9539. It's closed, but it's an excellent discussion issue.

The vintage cursor height and history size boxes in the UI are now clamped to appropriate ranges (#9370)

Windows Terminal 1.7.1033.0: Bug Fixes

You can now interact with hyperlinks when the application is in mouse mode (#9396)

Terminal Stable, Preview and Dev will now use different shell extension IDs (#9510) You may hate this one if you use a bunch of different Terminal installs...

scrollToBottom will no longer puzzlingly make the viewport jump to the ... top? That can't be right... (#9389)

In preview 1.7, we broke pixel shader loading. We've now unbroken it. (#9371)

The read-only tab dialog no longer treats Escape to mean "please yes, kill the read-only tab" (#9573)

You can now duplicate panes/tabs that have not yet told us their working directory (because we already know which one we started them in...) (#9397)

The settings UI sidebar will no longer appear as floating text over a transparent background (#9752)

If you try to (with a key binding) switch to a tab that does not exist, we will no longer send the resulting control sequence into the terminal (#9781)

The arrow keys will no longer dismiss the tab renamer (oops) (#9633)

The tab close menu will no longer circumvent read-only panes (#9571)

We now propagate taskbar progress state in more places, so they should be more reliable (#9779) Reliability The browse buttons will no longer cause a crash when you're running as Administrator (ugh) (#9760)

We're going to immediately cease and desist shouting at you about totally valid font names (#9734) Font fallback used to be detected by string comparison, so "JetBrains Mono" and "Jetbrains Mono" were considered to be different... Sometimes we couldn't find Cascadia, even though it's in our package... We did not support localized names for fonts, so we thought that "ＭＳ ゴシック" and "MS Gothic" were two different fonts (they are not)

We've resolved a resource leak that resulted in Terminal slowing down, down, down over time (#9729) This is @lhecker's first commit since he officially joined the team! Woo!

We will finally no longer crash when you display a bunch of wide glyphs and resize like crazy (MSFT !5903250) (#4907)

We've fixed a crash in the pattern buffer (thanks Miles O'Brien) (#9618)

App package fragments in invalid folders will no longer trip us up (#9477)

The shell extension lost 50% of its weight (yay!) (#9552)

We've shaved 120kb off OpenConsole.exe (#9581)

Terminal will no longer crash if you write weird empty nested commands in your settings.json file (#9495) Selection We (well, @Don-Vito) fixed so many issues in selection that we're giving it its own subcategory. Shift + multiple clicks will now work more reasonably (#9403); multi-click selection is now more reliable (#9455); selection start (#9727) and drag (#9790) have been vetted and fixed where appropriate. Visual fit and finish The maximize/restore button will now actually display the right tooltip when maximized (#9412)

We've fixed the bug where the tab switcher/command palette displayed chevrons and icons in all the wrong places (#9487)

The actions page no longer has a strange gap on the left (#9780)

The settings tab's close menu item looked different from everyone else's; now it does not (#9324)

The close button now fades to the correct color (#9763)

The tab bar has been given some horizontal breathing room (#9575) (thanks @gabrielconl!)

For more details and downloads, check out the release notes for Windows Terminal v1.7.1033.0 and Windows Terminal Preview v1.7.572.0.

