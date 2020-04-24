Mass Production of Third-Gen AirPods Starting In First Half of 2021 With New Internals, More

Apple's AirPods are the world's best-selling headphones in the world and the company is looking to expand its lineup with a new addition. However, the new addition will not be available for some time. That's right, according to the latest report from Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's upcoming third-gen AirPods will go into mass production starting in the first half of next year instead of 2020. Let's dive in to see some more details on the subject.

Apple's Second Gen AirPods Pro to Go Into Mass Production in Q4 of 2021

The first generation of AirPods was released in 2016 and just last year, the company announced the second generation. Now, it seems Apple has already started working on the third-gen but it will go into mass production starting in the first half of 2021.

The third-generation ‌AirPods‌ will go to mass production in the 1H21, and the most significant change of the internal design of this new model is the adoption of SiP to replace the rigid-flex PCB+SMT design of second-generation ‌AirPods‌. We believe that Apple will pull in this new model because of the declining demand for second-generation ‌AirPods‌. Luxshare ICT will be the main supplier for this new model.

Apart from the standard variant, Kuo in his investor note also stated that the second generation of the AirPods Pro will go into production in the fourth quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022. In both cases, the new AirPods Pro is said to be released in 2022. What we get from this is that there will not be any AirPods launched this year.

Apple's rumored over the year headphones are also said to go into mass production in mid-2020. Its launch is imminent this year and we're waiting to see what it looks like. Also, we're also expecting the company to launch its new earphones which will be shaped like the AirPods Pro. Analyst says that the new earphones can be launched by the end of this year under the Beats brand.

We will share more details on the upcoming AirPods, so do stay tuned in for more.

Source: MacRumors