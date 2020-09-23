Mashvisor Lifetime Subscription Plans Are Up For Massive Discount Offers For A Few Days – Avail Now

Making real estate investments can be risky and should never be taken lightly. Using accurate data and making judgements for yourself will always be beneficial for you, so we have something that you might be interested in. Wccftech is offering limited time discounts on various plans of Mashvisor Lifetime Subscription. This website basically analyzes nationwide real estate data and will help you make the best decisions for yourself. The offers will expire in a few days, so avail it right away!

Mashvisor Lifetime Subscription Features

This website turns months of research into a process of mere minutes. You no longer have to extensive research as this is the best solution that you will ever come across for real estate. Here are highlights of what the Mashvisor Lifetime Subscription has in store for you:

Type in any city of interest & immediately get an overview of the investment opportunities in each city area

Get a summary of all key calculations on a certain neigborhood

Use interactive ﬁlters to ﬁnd the perfect investment property

Get listing information from reliable sources & algorithm-based projections

Basic Plan

Nationwide Property Search

Short-Term Rental Data

Smart Property Recommender - 10 Cities

Property Type Filter

Property Rental Comps

Historical Market Performance

Cap Rate & ROI Filters

Property Occupancy Rates & Income

Active 'For Sale’ Filter

Property Specific Investment Analysis

Market Insights

Data Heatmaps

Property Sales History

Property Tax History

Professional Plan

Nationwide Property Search

Short-Term Rental Data

Smart Property Recommender - 10 Cities

Property Type Filter

Property Rental Comps

Historical Market Performance

Cap Rate & ROI Filters

Property Occupancy Rates & Income

Active 'For Sale’ Filter

Property Specific Investment Analysis

Market Insights

Data Heatmaps

Property Sales History

Property Tax History

Customized Email Alerts

Sales Comps Export - 5 / month

Rental Comps Export - 5 / month

Short-Term Comps Export - 5 / month

Property Listings Export - 5 / month

Property Report Exports

Property Owner Data - 15 / month

Property Owner Contact Info

5 comps exports/month

Airbnb & Traditional CSV Data Export: 5 per month

Expert Plan

Investment Property Search

Airbnb & Traditional Rental Comps

Airbnb Occupancy Rates

Interactive Property Reports

Property Design Analysis

Traditional Data Heat Map

Airbnb Data Heat Map

Request Unavailable Cities

Priority & Resource Support

Multi-Family Property Search

5 Cities In Property Finders

10 comps exports/month

System Requirements

Chrome or Safari

Important Details

Length of access: lifetime

This plan is only available to new users

Mashvisor only covers the U.S. housing market

This plan does not include property owner data or the ability to grant access to others

Comps exports not included

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Max number of devices: unlimited

Access options: desktop & mobile

Updates included

Original Price Mashvisor Lifetime Subscription:

Basic Plan: $1,499 I Professional Plan: $2,995 I Expert Plan: $4,750

Wccftech Discount Price Mashvisor Lifetime Subscription:

Basic Plan: $39.99 I Professional Plan: $99.99 I Expert Plan: $349.99