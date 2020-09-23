Mashvisor Lifetime Subscription Plans Are Up For Massive Discount Offers For A Few Days – Avail Now
Making real estate investments can be risky and should never be taken lightly. Using accurate data and making judgements for yourself will always be beneficial for you, so we have something that you might be interested in. Wccftech is offering limited time discounts on various plans of Mashvisor Lifetime Subscription. This website basically analyzes nationwide real estate data and will help you make the best decisions for yourself. The offers will expire in a few days, so avail it right away!
Mashvisor Lifetime Subscription Features
This website turns months of research into a process of mere minutes. You no longer have to extensive research as this is the best solution that you will ever come across for real estate. Here are highlights of what the Mashvisor Lifetime Subscription has in store for you:
- Type in any city of interest & immediately get an overview of the investment opportunities in each city area
- Get a summary of all key calculations on a certain neigborhood
- Use interactive ﬁlters to ﬁnd the perfect investment property
- Get listing information from reliable sources & algorithm-based projections
Basic Plan
- Nationwide Property Search
- Short-Term Rental Data
- Smart Property Recommender - 10 Cities
- Property Type Filter
- Property Rental Comps
- Historical Market Performance
- Cap Rate & ROI Filters
- Property Occupancy Rates & Income
- Active 'For Sale’ Filter
- Property Specific Investment Analysis
- Market Insights
- Data Heatmaps
- Property Sales History
- Property Tax History
Professional Plan
- Customized Email Alerts
- Sales Comps Export - 5 / month
- Rental Comps Export - 5 / month
- Short-Term Comps Export - 5 / month
- Property Listings Export - 5 / month
- Property Report Exports
- Property Owner Data - 15 / month
- Property Owner Contact Info
- 5 comps exports/month
- Airbnb & Traditional CSV Data Export: 5 per month
Expert Plan
- 10 comps exports/month
System Requirements
- Chrome or Safari
Important Details
- Length of access: lifetime
- This plan is only available to new users
- Mashvisor only covers the U.S. housing market
- This plan does not include property owner data or the ability to grant access to others
- Comps exports not included
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Max number of devices: unlimited
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Updates included
Original Price Mashvisor Lifetime Subscription:
Basic Plan: $1,499 I Professional Plan: $2,995 I Expert Plan: $4,750
Wccftech Discount Price Mashvisor Lifetime Subscription:
Basic Plan: $39.99 I Professional Plan: $99.99 I Expert Plan: $349.99
