Marvel’s Midnight Suns PC Performance Can Reportedly Be Boosted by Turning Off 2K Launcher

Marvel's Midnight Suns was released earlier this month to very positive reviews. Wccftech's, penned by Chris Wray, rated the game 8.5 out of 10 with the following summary:

Marvel's Midnight Suns is a strong tactical RPG that feels like something that wouldn't be amiss in the MCU. Some elements can feel a little bloated, but it's a very strong game. The characterisation is top-notch, with some excellent scriptwriting and voice-acting to support it. Outside of the RPG aspects, combat is fun, engaging, and challenging - particularly at higher difficulty levels. I've had a lot of fun with the game, and I'm still having fun with it, and I can't help but think that fans of the genre - and Marvel - would enjoy it as much as me.

That's not to say there are no issues with Marvel's Midnight Suns, particularly on PC. We're referring to the usual: stuttering and lower-than-expected frame rates. However, the folks at Rock, Paper, Shotgun have seemingly found a fix: disabling the 2K Launcher.

It's not the easiest fix we've seen, but they've got a detailed guide on how to do it. To begin with, head to Marvel's Midnight Suns folder, then Binaries, and Win64. There, you'll want to select the MidnightSuns-Win64-Shipping.exe file, right click it with your mouse, and pick the 'Copy as a path' option. The following step has you going back to your Steam library, selecting Marvel's Midnight Suns, then Properties and General, and pasting the copied path into the Launch Options. Now, at the very end of this path, add a space and %command%.

The next time you launch Marvel's Midnight Suns, the game should open without going through the 2K Launcher. Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be a similar fix if you got the game via the Epic Games Store. Let us know in the comments if this fix does improve your experience.