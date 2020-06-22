Marvel’s Avengers Will be On PS5 at the Console’s Launch, PS4 Owners Can Upgrade for Free

Marvel’s Avengers has been confirmed for next-gen consoles – or at least the PS5. According to Crystal Dynamics CTO Gary Snethen, Avengers will take advantage of the PS5’s powerful new hardware with both an “enhanced graphics” mode and a “high framerate” mode that will aim for a consistent 60fps with a variable 4K framerate. Square Enix have released a few new 4K Avengers screenshots, showing off some sharpened textures and spiffy new particle effects (click images for full resolution).









PS5 greatly lifts the performance and graphics bar for consoles. The new GPU allows us to increase our texture resolution, push a higher level of detail farther from the player, enhance our ambient occlusion, improve our anisotropic filtering and add a variety of new graphics features such as stochastic screen-space reflections with contact-aware sharpening. As gamers, we sometimes want every ounce of power put into extra graphics features to achieve the highest image quality possible. For this, Marvel’s Avengers will offer an enhanced graphics mode on PS5. At other times, we want the most fluid gameplay experience possible. For that, Marvel’s Avengers will offer a high framerate mode on PS5, which targets 60 FPS with dynamic 4K resolution.

Of course, Avengers will also take advantage of the PS5’s super-speedy SSD, allowing for “near instant” load times. Crystal Dynamics are also working on ways to leverage the new DualSense controller.

Marvel’s Avengers launches on September 4 on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The game will be a PS5 launch title whenever the console happens to arrive. And yes, those who buy Avengers on the PS4 will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free, similar to Microsoft’s “Smart Delivery” program. Speaking of which, Square Enix has yet to confirm whether an Xbox Series X version of the game is also in the works.