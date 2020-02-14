Marvel’s Avengers Achievements Leak, Game’s Villains and Other Details Revealed
Marvel’s Avengers won't be in our hands for another seven months, but it seems the game’s achievements list has already leaked. That’s a little unusual, but the game was originally supposed to come out in May, so Square Enix probably sent them out before deciding to delay to September. Of course, some of these achievements are more revealing than others. A lot of them are just “collect or kill Y number or X” type challenges, but if you scroll down to the bottom of the list, you’ll find some story-based achievements that provide a general outline of the game’s main campaign. The game’s top villain is also revealed, and it's probably not who you were expecting!
Needless to say, the following list contains SPOILERS, so if you want to go into Marvel’s Avengers completely fresh, now’s the time to bail!
- On the Mountaintop – Reach Power Level 300 with any Hero
- Back in Business – Reach Avenger Rank 250
- Group Effort – Reach Faction Rank 25 in any faction
- Super Hero Business – Complete 10 assignments
- Team Player – Reach Hero Level 5 with five different Heroes
- Time to Shine – Reach Hero Level 50 and purchase all Skills for any Hero
- Tentative Peace – Complete one of each type of War Zone
- Gold Star Success – Complete 100 assignments
- Treasure Trove – Open 50 Cache strongboxes
- Honeycomb Hideout – Complete five Hive missions
- Former Glory – Complete the “Iconic Avengers” excursion
- Clear Skies – Complete the “Welcome to Skywatch” excursion
- To the Dark and Back Again – Complete 50 Hive missions
- Rough and Tumble – Reach a combo of 20 hits or higher
- And That’s How It’s Done – Defeat 10 or more enemies with a single Heroic ability activation
- Seeing Stars – Earn a five star rating on an objective without any team member taking damage
- Trying on Perfection – Earn a 100% rating on a mission without any team member being downed
- Holding It Down – Complete 30 War Zones on Brutal or higher difficulty
- The Best Around – Earn a 100% rating for any War Zone at Merciless difficulty
- More Important Things To Do – Complete any mission in under three minutes
- The Best Defense – Defeat any 20 different enemy types
- Old Fashioned Beat Down – Defeat any boss without any strike team member taking damage
- Prized Collection – Collect a full comic set
- Information Overload – Collect 75 intelligence files
- Wanting for Nothing – Collect 500 gear items
- Odds and Ends – Collect three Artifacts
- Savior of the People – Rescue 100 AIM prisoners
- Become Legend – Equip all Legendary or better gear with any hero
- Fundamentally Flawless – Defeat 50 enemies with Assault Heroic or Ultimate Heroic abilities
- Muahahahahaha! – Fully upgrade an Artifact
- Investing in the Future – Fully upgrade any gear item
- Shopping Spree – Purchase an item from two different faction vendors
- Breaking and Entering – Break into 30 Depots
- A Surprise Every Time – Open 100 strongboxes
- Top Priority – Complete 10 Priority faction missions
- Golden Ticket – Reach the VIP balcony
- The Adventure Begins – Escape the clutches of AIM in New York
- Lost But Not Forgotten – Discover the location of the Chimera
- A Little Bit Broken – Recruit Bruce Banner
- From the Ashes – Recover the Phoenix Protocols
- No Suit, No Problem – Recruit Tony Stark
- Patent Violation – Destroy the AIM arc reactor
- Gone To Ground – Locate the Ant Hill
- Itsy Bitsy – Recruit Black Widow
- A Novel Way to Travel – Rescue Inhumans from the research facility
- Thunderous Applause – Stop the Helicarrier from crashing into New York City
- Unparalleled View – Reach the AIM space station
- Welcome Back, Old Friend – Rescue Captain America
- Avengers Assemble! – Reunite the Avengers
- New Girl Makes Good – Defeat MODOK and the Kree
Marvel’s Avengers hits PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 4, or three days earlier if you shell out for the Deluxe or Earth’s Mightiest Editions. You can get more information on pre-orders and special editions here.