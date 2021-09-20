Marvel vs. Capcom 2 Remaster Discussions Have Begun, But it’s Up to Capcom and Disney

When it comes to old-school 2D arcade fighters, few are more beloved than Marvel vs. Capcom 2, and it seems there’s a chance a new remaster of the game could happen. Digital Eclipse are retro specialists, having worked on revivals of everything from Mega Man, to Street Fighter, to various classic Disney games, and in a new GamerHubTV interview studio head Mike Mika said fans have made it very clear they’d like them to focus on Marvel vs. Capcom 2 next (thanks to Video Games Chronicle for the transcription).

I can’t even read my public email or any of my Twitter DMs without having to sift through hundreds of #FreeMvC2 messages from people. Which is amazing, but it’s like, oh my God. The reaction was incredible and I know that both Disney and Capcom have seen that loud and clear, and we’ve begun some discussions on that right now and we’re trying to see how far we can go. But ultimately, at the end of the day, it’s really not up to us. Parts of that are owned by two different, really large entities that have a lot of reasons why they would want or not want to do some of that, that we’re not privy to. So all we can really do is just make the best case possible, and try to make it easy for them, and see if they’re interested.

I’m sure Capcom would be all too happy to let Digital Eclipse loose on a remaster of Marvel vs. Capcom 2, but Disney might be harder to convince. They’re very controlling about how their Marvel properties are presented – would they still be comfortable with these takes from 20+ years ago?

What do you think? Will Marvel vs. Capcom 2 remaster happen? It’s still one of my all-time-favorite fighters, so I’m crossing all my fingers.