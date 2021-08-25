Marvel Midnight Suns is a Strategy RPG made by Firaxis Games

The latest Marvel game has been announced, and it's going to be a strategy game. Marvel's Midnight Suns will be released in March 2022, and Firaxis Games handle the development. You might've heard of'em, the developers who made the XCOM and Civilization series. The game will bring Marvel's heroes and anti-heroes together to fight against a new evil.

The trailer (which you can watch below) revealed that there would be a total of 13 heroes drawn from the Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and beyond. So far, we've got confirmations that Doctor Strange, Blade, Ghost Rider, Wolverine, and Captain America will all be playable.

The villain in this game is Lilith, who commands an army of demons after her awakening. After centuries of slumber, she was revived by Hydra and will stop at nothing to fulfill an ancient prophecy and summon her evil master Cththon.

The Avengers have to bring the fight to Lilith with the help of the Midnight Suns. They are young heroes with powers deeply rooted in the supernatural who have the objective of preventing Lilith's plans from succeeding.

The main character is a new original Marvel character known as The Hunter, an ancient warrior and Lilith's forsaken child. The Hunter is the only known hero to have ever defeated Lilith, and they are tasked with joining the Midnight Suns to beat Lilith.

The Hunter will be able to be customized in both appearance and combat abilities. There will be 40 different superpowers available to the player across a wide spectrum, from light powers that mimic those of Iron Man or Captain America to Dark ones that can mimic anti-heroes such as Ghost Rider and Blade.

Marvel's Midnight Suns will release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) in March 2022.