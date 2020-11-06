Manli has announced its custom GeForce RTX 3070, which features increased performance and a twin fan cooler. This RTX 3070 features a large twin fan design to ensure adequate cooling for this graphics card which comes with a really compact PCB design.

The Manli GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics card features a boost clock of 1,725 MHz, a strengthened metal backplate, and a Dual-Fan Design

The Manli GeForce RTX 3070 features the same base speed compared to NVIDIA's RTX 3070, which is 1,500 MHz but features a slightly slower boost clock of 1,725 MHz instead of NVIDIA's boost clock of 1,730 MHz.

Overlockers may want to look into this card thanks to the large cooling fans and cooling heatsink; these may allow this card to overclock further than NVIDIA's boost clock. These fans are featured in Manli's Design, and in addition to the fans, this graphics card features a metal backplate allowing for much more structural rigidity. This strengthened metal backplate also allows for a better cooling capacity while reducing the GPU flex that some graphics cards can

The Manli cooling design features four composite copper heat pipes and segmented heat sinks to maximize cooling efficiency. This cooling design ensures that the Manli GeForce RTX 3070 stays cool even under the heaviest workloads.

This large cooling heat sink and fans require this graphics card to feature a 3 PCIe slot height while only requiring 252 mm in length and 126 mm in width. This 3 PCIe slot height is equal to a height of 57 mm.

This graphics card part of the second generation of GPUs that will have not only RT cores but also Tensor cores as well as streaming multiprocessors. This graphics card will feature a total of 5,888 CUDA cores, which will be paired with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory offering up to 14 Gbps speeds. The card would also adopt a 10+2 phase power delivery in a very compact PCB package.

Manli has yet to announce pricing or when the Manli GeForce RTX 3070 will be available for purchase at the time of writing.