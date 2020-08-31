MacPilot 11 Lifetime Subscription Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For Just 3 Days – Avail Now
Your Mac is a powerhouse and you can now unlock more features with a simple software. With this software you will be able to optimize the use and take advantage of previously untapped power. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the MacPilot 11 Lifetime Subscription. The offer on this powerhouse will expire in just a few days, so avail it right away. Trust me, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.
MacPilot 11 Lifetime Subscription Features
The software has a simple interface and there are no complicated instructions. The software will allow you to have better control over your computer and that too at great speeds. Here are highlights of what the MacPilot 11 Lifetime Subscription has in store for you:
- Unlock over 1,200 features to tweak your Mac & optimize your experience
- Toggle animations, show the Quit menu, show the file path in the window titlebar & use your screensaver as the desktop
- Customize the dock by adding spacers & smart stacks/menus
- Access a beautiful system profile that outlines advanced system information
- Optimize & repair your system by running common maintenance scripts such as cron, launch services, and prebinding
- See everything from the graphics card & RAM bus speeds to the system serial number
- View a complete list of network ports, error codes & key combos
System Requirements
- Mac OS X 10.15 or later
Important Details
- Length of access: lifetime
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Max number of devices: 3
- Access options: desktop
- Software version: 11.1.3
- Updates included
The software has been heavily rated and reviewed, so you don’t have to worry about making this investment. This software has been developed by a Canadian developer and it is currently being used by people all around the world.
Original Price MacPilot 11 Lifetime Subscription: $99
Wccftech Discount Price MacPilot 11 Lifetime Subscription: $39.99
