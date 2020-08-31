MacPilot 11 Lifetime Subscription Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For Just 3 Days – Avail Now

Your Mac is a powerhouse and you can now unlock more features with a simple software. With this software you will be able to optimize the use and take advantage of previously untapped power. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the MacPilot 11 Lifetime Subscription. The offer on this powerhouse will expire in just a few days, so avail it right away. Trust me, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

MacPilot 11 Lifetime Subscription Features

The software has a simple interface and there are no complicated instructions. The software will allow you to have better control over your computer and that too at great speeds.

Unlock over 1,200 features to tweak your Mac & optimize your experience

Toggle animations, show the Quit menu, show the file path in the window titlebar & use your screensaver as the desktop

Customize the dock by adding spacers & smart stacks/menus

Access a beautiful system profile that outlines advanced system information

Optimize & repair your system by running common maintenance scripts such as cron, launch services, and prebinding

See everything from the graphics card & RAM bus speeds to the system serial number

View a complete list of network ports, error codes & key combos

System Requirements

Mac OS X 10.15 or later

Important Details

Length of access: lifetime

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Max number of devices: 3

Access options: desktop

Software version: 11.1.3

Updates included

The software has been heavily rated and reviewed, so you don’t have to worry about making this investment. This software has been developed by a Canadian developer and it is currently being used by people all around the world.

