New macOS Big Sur Update Is Bricking Older MacBook Pro Models

Apple’s latest software update for the Mac lineup, macOS Big Sur, is seeing a torrid launch so far. After failing to download on its official release day due to server problems on Apple’s end, some older MacBook Pro owners have stated that the update has bricked their machines. Since many users have reported the same issue, it should conclude that the problem is widespread.

Older MacBook Pro Models Are Displaying a Black Screen During the Course of Installing macOS Big Sur

Several older MacBook Pro owners on MacRumors forums, Reddit, and Apple’s support communities are reporting about the problem. One Reddit user going by the handle u/josha57 has reported the experience below, saying that the older MacBook Pro in possession is displaying nothing more than a black screen.

“A word of caution about updating to Big Sur... It seems to have bricked my mid-2014 13” MBP. I’ve found others online with the same problem, and they seem to all be mid-2014 13” models. I’m getting a black screen with backlight when I power on, can’t enter recovery mode, no startup sound, nothing. Not impressed at all. Apple support tried getting me to reset the PRAM, SMC, etc., and when that didn’t work, they asked me to take it for in-person servicing.”

A series of solutions ranging from reset combinations, including NVRAM, SMC, safe mode, and internet recovery, cannot be accessed after installing the update. This means users have no way of bypassing the black screen after the macOS Big Sur has been completed or running its course. Strange enough, a large number of late 2013 and mid-2014 13-inch MacBook Pro owners are reporting about the same issue, and when they approached Apple support, they were advised to bring in their machines for service.

Since a lot of older MacBook Pro owners would likely have issued an update to Apple support, it would appear that the company is aware of the problem and will likely devise a timely solution. In the meantime, it’s advised users avoid the macOS Big Sur update for now until Apple can isolate the problem completely.

