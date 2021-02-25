macOS 11.2.2 Big Sur is now available for download and it is an important update for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro users.

Apple Releases macOS 11.2.2 Big Sur with Important Fixes for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Users

Apple's latest macOS 11.2.2 update is extremely important for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air users. Those who own the MacBook Pro (2019 or later) or MacBook Air (2020 or later), there's a risk of damage to the notebook if you are using a non-compliant powered USB-C hub or a dock.

It is highly recommended that you go ahead and install the update right now.

macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 11.2.2 — Restart Required macOS Big Sur 11.2.2 prevents MacBook Pro (2019 or later) and MacBook Air (2020 or later) models from incurring damage when they are connected to certain third-party, non-compliant powered USB-C hubs and docks. For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/HT211896

In order to initiate the update instantly, follow the steps below:

Launch System Preferences

Click on Software Update

Wait for the page to refresh and then click on Update Now

The update may take a while to download and install. Just like any other macOS update, this one can go beyond 3GB in size. It should become pretty obvious at this point that even if Apple is fixing a small typo in its OS, the update is going to be massive for no reason at all.

Nonetheless, before that cheap hub or dongle kills your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, it is highly recommended that you go ahead and update to the latest Big Sur release. It should become clear at this point that cheaply made and non-USB-C-compliant products should be avoided at all costs as they can cause damage to your precious investment.

