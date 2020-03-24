macOS 10.15.4 Released with Screen Time Communication Limits, Real-Time Lyrics, More

Apple has seen fit to release its latest macOS 10.15.4 update to the public today. The latest public release comes a week after the company released beta 5, the final beta of the firmware and more than a month after the release of macOS 10.15.3. It is now available on supported Macs as a free update, so be sure to upgrade as it brings a lot to the table.

Apple Seeds macOS 10.15.4 to the Public With Several New Additions

If you're interested in installing it on your compatible Macs, it can be downloaded using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. macOS 10.15.4 is a major update as it brings a lot to the table. It includes the Screen Time Communications Limits, something which was first introduced to the iPhone in iOS 13.3 update.

Other than this, macOS 10.15.4 update also brings the new Head Pointer Accessibility option. This allows the cursor to be controlled through a user's head movement and makes use of Mac's camera. Furthermore, Real-Time lyrics are also part of the mix in macOS 10.15.4 which allows the lyrics for a song to scroll in real-time to the music. This allows you to follow the words of the song as they are sung.

Apple is also adding a new universal purchase option for macOS and iOS apps. This will allow iOS and macOS users to purchase one app that works across multiple platforms. It's a pretty neat feature since users would not have to purchase the same app twice on different platforms. Other than this, the latest update also brings bug fixes, performance enhancements and security updates to the platform for enhanced stability. Check out the entire changelog of the update:

macOS Catalina 10.15.4 introduces iCloud Drive folder sharing, Screen Time communications limits, Apple Music time-synced lyrics view, and more. The update also improves the stability, reliability, and security of your Mac. Finder

• iCloud Drive folder sharing from Finder

• Controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite or grant access to anyone with the folder link

• Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files and who can only view and download files Screen Time

• Communication limits for controlling who your children can communicate with and be contacted by throughout the day and during downtime

• Playback control of music videos for your children Music

• Time-synced lyrics view for Apple Music, including the ability to jump to your favorite part of a song by clicking a line in lyrics view Safari

• Option to import Chrome passwords into your iCloud Keychain for easy AutoFill of your passwords in Safari and across all your devices

• Controls for duplicating a tab and for closing all tabs to the right of the current tab

• HDR playback support on compatible computers for Netflix content App Store with Apple Arcade

• Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

• Recently played Arcade games appear in the Arcade tab so you can continue playing on iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV Pro Display XDR

• Customized reference modes that you can tailor to specific workflow needs by selecting from several color gamut, white point, luminance, and transfer function options Accessibility

• Head pointer preference for moving a cursor on the screen based on the precise movements of your head This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements.

• High Dynamic Range output to HDR10-compatible third-party displays and TVs connected with DisplayPort or HDMI

• OAuth authentication support with Outlook.com accounts for improved security

• CalDav migration support when upgrading to iCloud reminders on a secondary device

• Resolves an issue where text copied between apps may appear invisible when Dark Mode is active

• Fixes an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly

• Resolves an issue where Reminders may send notifications for completed reminders

• Fixes an issue with screen brightness for the LG UltraFine 5K display after waking from sleep Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT210642 For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

All the features are pretty enticing and a must to check out if you were looking forward to them. You can update to macOS 10.15.4 right now and if the update is not showing up for you, we would recommend you wait a while since the servers are busy at the start. Other than this, Apple has also released iOS 13.4/iPadOS 13.4 along with watchOS 6.2, so be sure to check that out as well.

That's all there is to it, folks. We will share more on the latest build if it has more to offer. Before that, we will just wait for the developers to tinker with the new build. Share your views regarding Apple's latest release in the comments.

