MacBook Pro With M3 Pro and M3 Max Chips Based on 3nm Process to Launch Next Year

Apple recent;y unveiled the new MacBook Pro models with the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips that deliver enhanced graphical performance. While the latest chips do not feature any additional performance cores, we would have to wait for the benchmarks to see if there are any improvements in the CPU department. According to the latest, Apple will use 3nm M3 Pro and M3 Max chips for MacBook Pro models in 2024. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple to potentially launch next-gen MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips based on TSMC's 3nm process

The new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in the new MacBook Pro models are based on a 5nm process. Prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that next year's MacBook Pro models will feature M3 Pro and M3 Max chips based on TSMC's 3nm process. According to the analyst, the chips will enter mass production in the first half of this year.

I expect the next new MacBook Pro models, which will adopt M3 Pro/M3 Max processors made by 3nm (likely TSMC's N3P or N3S), will go to mass production in 1H24. https://t.co/8JR4LOHFVs — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 17, 2023

While there are some improvements in the M2 Pro and M2 Max, 3nm M3 Pro and M3 Max chips will deliver significant improvements in performance and battery life. It has been reported that mass production of next-generation MacBook Pro models will begin in the first half of 2024. WHat this means is that the company could put the launch time frame between the Spring and WWDC event in June of 2024.

Take note that these are mere speculations at this point and the final word rests with Apple. Henceforth, the company could potentially see fit to tweak the design of the next-gen MacBook Pro models and the time of launch. The latest MacBook Pro models came with the same design as that of the 2021 model and only the intervals have been tweaked. We are yet to see the real-world usage and performance, so be sure to stick around. We will share in-depth comparisons soon.

