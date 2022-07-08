Menu
M2 MacBook Air Models Already Seeing Shipping Delays

Ali Salman
Jul 8, 2022
The pre-orders for the new M2-powered MacBook Air are now live through Apple's website and the Apple Store app. If you ditched the idea of getting the M2 MacBook Pro, now is the time to get your hands on the M2 MacBook Air. The pre-orders went live only a few hours ago and we are already seeing shipping delays for various configurations in the United States. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Some M2 MacBook Air Configurations Seeing Shipping Delays But Base Model Showing July 15 Delivery For Now

As mentioned earlier, shipping delays for many configurations of the M2 MacBook Air have slipped from July 15 to July 18 or later. Moreover, some custom configurations with upgraded internals are seeing delivery dates as far as August. However, if you badly want to get your hands on the new M2 MacBook Air, there are some configuration options available with delivery set for July 15 in the United States.

You can get the base model of the M2 MacBook Pro with an 8-core CPU in Space Gray along with the base model with a 10-core GPU in Space Gray and Starlight. Apple's new Midnight color option might be one of the hottest selling units but take note that it will gather a lot of fingerprints and smudges.

Starting July 15, you can also get your hands on the new M2 MacBook Air from select Apple Store locations in the United States. There is no word if the availability will go beyond the standard configuration. If you are up for it, the redesigned M2 MacBook Air will be available for $1,199 through Apple's website and the M1 model is still available for $999. Other than this, Apple's USB-C to MagSafe 3 charging cable is also available to order in three color options to match the new M2 MacBook Air. The cable will cost you $49 and will ship between July 15 to July 19 in the United States. You can check out more details on the M2 MacBook Air in our announcement post.

We will share more details on Apple's M2 MacBook Air shipping details as soon as further details are available. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.

