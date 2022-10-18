Menu
M2 iPad Pro Lineup to Be Announced This Tuesday, Claims Latest Report

Omar Sohail
Oct 18, 2022, 01:27 AM EDT
Apple’s updated M2 iPad Pro family could arrive much sooner than expected, with a new report claiming that the official unveiling is expected to happen on Tuesday.

Display Sizes of the M2 iPad Pro Lineup Are Likely to Remain Unchanged, With the Largest Version Sporting the Same 12.9-inch Panel

The update comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who states the news in the tweet provided below. Earlier, the reporter mentioned in his Power On newsletter that the official announcement would happen in a matter of days. Given that the M2 iPad Pro series will likely sport an unchanged design and will not tout anything extraordinary except for a chipset upgrade, the launch may happen through an Apple Newsroom press release.

As for the number of models expected, Apple will likely launch the M2 iPad Pro family in the 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, with the largest one once again being treated to a mini-LED upgrade. The 11-inch model will stick to IPS LCD, but both versions will probably support ProMotion technology like the previous M1 iPad Pro models, meaning users will gain access to that buttery smooth scrolling and navigation thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate support.

With the M2 chip, which is the same one powering the new MacBook Pro and redesigned MacBook Pro, the new iPad Pro models could be up to 20 percent faster than the previous generation lineup. Whether or not customers will find the performance uplift enticing enough to upgrade is anyone’s guess, but we do not have an update for our readers as far as pricing goes. However, we would like to believe that the newer models will start from $799, with the Wi-Fi + Cellular variants costing slightly more.

Other than that, we could see MagSafe charging support on both models. Alongside the M2 iPad Pro launch, Apple may also announce the low-cost iPad 10, which is said to arrive with a multitude of upgrades, including 5G support and a shift from Lightning to USB-C.

News Source: Mark Gurman

