M.A.R.S. Beta Giveaway – Check Out This New FPS/TPS Hybrid Game for PC

It's been a while since our last game giveaway and with the Holidays looming, we've got just the thing. We're giving away 250 beta codes for M.A.R.S. (Mercenary Assault and Recon Squad), a new first-person shooter/third-person shooter hybrid online game for PC.

According to the developers at YingPei Games, M.A.R.S. was built with the aim to combine the best features of global hits such as Counter-Strike, Call of Duty, and Borderlands. The beta, which is already live, takes place on Steam. This means you can unlock your code from the Gleam giveaway box below, redeem it on Steam and start playing right away. Enjoy!

Remnant: From the Ashes Complete Edition Giveaway for PC, PS4, XB1

M.A.R.S Beta Giveaway

