Call of Duty Sets New Franchise Record, Making $3 Billion in 12 Months
Call of Duty has been doing quite well for itself as a franchise over the past year. According to Activision, the company has made over $3 billion from the first-person shooter series over the past 12 months.
This impressive number comes by way of a variety of products as well as services sold within the franchise's ecosystem sold physical or digitally over the past 12 months, including publisher incentives, merchandise, and more. Overall, units sold through are up over 40 percent year over year, with over 200 million people having played Call of Duty this year alone.
In a press release, Activision made note of its "shared ecosystem business model" for the serie, which includes a multi-tiered release of games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty Warzone, and Call of Duty Mobile.
Warzone is integrated with Black Ops Cold War in that the two games share a progression system. They'll share battle pass progress as well, where you can continue to level up and amass XP in either game indefinitely.
We reviewed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and awarded it an 8, praising its "excellent visuals" and "fast-paced and engaging gunplay."
"Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is as close to true call of Duty as you're likely to find in recent years, for better or for worse. The campaign does branch out a little, offering you side-missions that are unlocked through evidence gathering, which is fun. It's also engaging, featuring a good number of entertaining set pieces. However, it's also insane and has way too many throwaway 'features'. Multiplayer, and the zombie mode, are both very enjoyable to play and multiplayer has been made more engaging for those who used to struggle to get massive kill streaks. However, there's no doubt that the multiplayer is seriously lacking in maps. Also, the game needs some technical polish. Still, all in all, this is still a strong FPS and one that will keep fans coming back for more."
