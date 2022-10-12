Menu
Company

Lucid Group (LCID) Produces 2,282 New EVs in Q3 2022, Registering a Growth of Over 200 Percent

Rohail Saleem
Oct 12, 2022, 09:45 AM EDT
Lucid Group

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy.

Lucid Group finally appears to be coming out of its production ramp-up malaise, with the company reporting a four-digit production total for a quarter for the first time ever.

To wit, Lucid Group has now reported that it produced 2,282 new electric vehicles and delivered 1,398 units in the third quarter of 2022. For reference, the company had delivered just 679 units in Q2.

Related StoryRohail Saleem
Lucid Group Receives a 52 Percent Stock Price Target Boost From Cantor Fitzgerald Just Days After Securing a Resounding Endorsement From Citi

Critically, Lucid Group today reiterated its earlier guidance of producing between 6,000 and 7,000 vehicles for the entire FY 2022.

As we had noted in a previous post, some of the major hurdles that Lucid Group faced in ramping up production at the AMP-1 included logistics constraints as well as a tribal mentality of sorts where the production line, instead of working in a cohesive manner, was divided into disparate cliques. In order to tackle these two issues, the company has now moved a significant proportion of its logistics operations in-house and implemented sweeping managerial restructuring, which saw at least six key executives on the manufacturing front leave the company in recent days.

Back in September, we had cited our internal source to suggest that Lucid Group’s production cadence has now increased to between 40 and 50 cars per day from an earlier run rate of just 5 to 15 cars daily. Assuming 20 working days in a month, Lucid Group can feasibly produce around 1,000 EVs per month. However, the current production run rate is expected to increase further to between 50 and 60 cars per day in short order.

Based on today’s disclosure, Lucid Group’s production run rate computes at around 38 cars delivered per day, assuming 60 working days in a quarter. We expect this run rate to increase sharply going forward in light of the company’s reiterated guidance, which entails manufacturing at least 2,313 vehicles in Q4 2022 to satisfy the lower bound of this guidance range. In order to meet the guidance of producing 7,000 vehicles (the upper bound of the range) in the entire 2022, Lucid Group would have to manufacture at least 3,313 vehicles in the ongoing quarter.

Bear in mind that Lucid Group’s AMP-1 facility in Casa Grande, Arizona, currently has a production capacity of 34,000 units per annum. The company is adding a second assembly line at the facility to handle the production of the Lucid Gravity SUV that is expected to launch in 2024. Once the upgrade is complete, the facility’s annual production capacity will increase to 90,000 vehicles per year. Separately, Saudi Arabia recently awarded Lucid Group around $3 billion in incentives to establish a 155,000-units-per-year production facility in the Kingdom. The Saudis have also signed an agreement to purchase up to 100,000 electric vehicles from the company over the next ten years.

Note:

An earlier version of this post erroneously equated production with delivery. This error has now been corrected.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order