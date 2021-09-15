Lucid Group’s (LCID) Air Dream Edition EV Gets an EPA Range of 520 Miles, as Bank of America Calls the Company “Tesla/Ferrari of New EV Automakers”

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) shares experienced a bloodbath yesterday as Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas took a less-than-stellar view of the company’s prospects. Well, what a difference a few hours make.

In just the last few hours, Lucid Group bulls have received good news on two important fronts. First, as per the reporting by Autoweek, Lucid Group’s EPA range estimates are now official, and they are impressive. To wit, the EPA range estimate for Lucid Air Dream Edition (19-inch wheel) now computes at 520 miles – that’s greater than the company’s own estimate of a range of 517 miles!

Lucid Group Comeback Makes Short Sellers Lose Millions Of Dollars

Back in August, we got our first glimpse at the real-life range of Air EVs when MotorTrend drove two Dream Range version electric vehicles “from Los Angeles to San Francisco at highway speeds via central California, and then back across the San Francisco Bay to Lucid’s global headquarters, traveling 445 miles on a single charge. Upon arrival, the cars displayed, respectively, 30 miles and 72 miles of charge remaining (for totals of 475 and 517 miles).”

In another major bullish development, Bank of America has now joined Citi and CFRA Research in the bullish camp. BofA analyst John Murphy initiated coverage of Lucid Group (LCID) shares today with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $30 stock price target. In a resounding endorsement, Murphy termed the company a “Tesla/Ferrari of new automakers,” and ranking it as "one of the most legitimate start-up EV automakers."

While conceding that BofA’s Lucid Group multiples are at a premium to those accorded to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) when Elon Musk’s company was still at a nascent stage, Murphy noted that those multiples remain at a “notable discount” to Tesla’s recent valuation metrics on a forward five-year basis.

Bear in mind that Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas had shocked yesterday when he pegged a $12 stock price target on Lucid Group shares. Jonas had noted that the market was ascribing an "unusually high" probability of success to Lucid Group on the back of its $31 billion pre-revenue market capitalization. While the analyst conceded that the company might occupy a sustainable niche in the highly competitive EV market, the road ahead would likely be littered with “many obstacles.”