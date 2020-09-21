Low Xbox Pre-Order Quantities A Concern For GameStop Employees, Xbox Series S To Be Limited To Two Units Per Store

With both next-generation consoles in the early phases of their pre-order campaigns, customers are already seeing some frustration in simply trying to secure a pre-order. Sony’s sudden launch for the PlayStation 5 was spurred by one retailer jumping the gun with nearly every other online retailer following suit, leading to massive crashes and difficulty trying to shop for other items online at Best Buy or Walmart. Microsoft has given themselves a bit of breathing room by announcing the pre-order dates and times for both the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X in advance, but as we’re reportedly hearing from GameStop, the first wave of pre-orders certainly won’t be enough to fulfill everyone’s wishes.

GameStop employees on their public Discord channel have been discussing their concern about pre-order numbers for the upcoming Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles. If you were planning on picking up Microsoft’s $299 next generation console, you might have to plan on camping out at GameStop to secure a limited pre-order.

We’re hearing reports that multiple stores are anticipating only receiving two pre-order units for the Xbox Series S while the Xbox Series X will have a slightly higher quantity with only employee expressing concern that they didn’t “even get enough for double digits”.

Insider and deals aggregator @Wario64 on Twitter echoed these sentiments with similar pre-order quantities for the Xbox Series X. According to Wario64, some GameStop stores are anticipating roughly 2-4 Xbox Series S units and 6-12 Xbox Series X per store. Even compared to the first pre-order PlayStation 5 allocations at GameStop (some stores received around 20, other mall and higher traffic locations received up to 40 units), this is a lower unit allocation than we were expecting.

some numbers I heard for GameStop per-store allocations for Xbox Series preorders:

Series X - 6-12 per store

Series S - 2-4 per store — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 21, 2020

If you were looking to pre-order an Xbox Series S (or Series X), you may want to be prepared to pick up a console on one of the subsequent pre-order waves if you aren’t able to get one of the limited quantities at GameStop tomorrow. If we hear more details on future pre-order waves from GameStop, we’ll be sure to keep you all informed about when and where to secure a pre-order!