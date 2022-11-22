Lost Soul Aside Drops a Slick Trailer, Sony to Bring it and Other Chinese Games Worldwide

First announced all the way back in 2016, Chinese indie Lost Soul Aside has attracted plenty of worldwide attention for its slick Platinum-Games-style action and the fact that Sony has been directly investing in the game. Well, today we got an intense new trailer for the title and the announcement that Sony plans to publish it worldwide on both PS4 and PS5. You can check out that trailer for yourself, below.

Intrigued? Here’s a bit more information about Lost Soul Aside…

“Set in a fantasy world where science-fiction, swords, and superpowers coexist, Lost Soul Aside is an action RPG that tells the story of Kazer, following his accidental merger with the symbiont Arena. With combat at its heart, the game has a rich and rewarding combat system that gives player the flexibility to adapt their playstyle, and weapon choice to suit their playstyle to the battle at hand.

Since its first reveal, Lost Soul Aside has been very well received, including collecting the Most Anticipated Game award and Dev Grant from Epic Games, as well as strong local praise in China, reinforcing its position as one of the most anticipated titles to come from a China based developer.”

Lost Soul Aside is a product of the PlayStation China Hero Project, an initiative to help incubate new IP from independent Chinese developers. Sony has announced its intention to re-launch and reinvest in the program as Chinese-developed games like Genshin Impact make big waves around the world. In addition to Lost Soul Aside, Sony has announced they’ll also be publishing the third-person multiplayer shooter Convallaria worldwide. You can check out a trailer for Convallaria, below.

Convallaria is slated to launch on PS4 and PS5 sometime in 2023. Meanwhile, Lost Soul Aside will be coming to PS4 and PS5 in early 2024.