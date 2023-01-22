Loongson Develops New Proprietary LS2K2000 SOC With Integrated GPU

Loongson launched the new System on a Chip (SoC) recently called the LS2K2000, which integrates two LA364 processor cores, 2MB of shared L2 cache, and operates at 1.5 GHz processor frequency.

Loongson Technology announces new SoC to integrate their proprietary integrated graphics onto the new chip

The new Loongson LS2K2000 measures 27 x 27 mm and offers a low power consumption that the company feels provides the best scalability. In high-performance modes, the LSK2000 consumes 9 watts and in balanced modes starts at 4 watts. The company also launched its KX-6000G chips that featured an integrated GPU with performance on par with the NVIDIA GT 630 a while back.

The new SoC supports 64-bit DDR4-2400 ECC memory, PCIe 3.0, SATA 3.0, USB 2.0 and 3.0, HDMI+DVO, GNET and GMAC network interfaces, audio, SDIO and eMMC, and then the company states "other interfaces," which is unknown the lengths that the new chip can support. However, being low-power, it might be more of an entry-level processor at best. Other interfaces mentioned by the company were rapid I/O, TSN, CAN, and other similar "industry interfaces," but does not go into full detail.

The company states the SPEC2006INT single-core score, which the LS2K2000 scored at fixed and floating points, scored 13.5 and 14.9 points, respectively. What is unique about this particular processor from the company is that it is the first to offer an integrated, proprietary GPU core that the company also developed.

Loongson is one of the few companies developing their proprietary processors that do not rely on ARM or Imagination Technologies to assist with processor and graphics integration with their hardware. LoongArch does also offer other processors, with this one as part of their "Dragon" architecture and abbreviated "LA") and is included in its current processor offerings, such as:

1C102

1C103

2K0500

2K1000LA

2K1500

2K2000

3A5000

3C5000

3D5000

The integrated graphics on the chip are the company's LG120 GPU but do not offer any baselines on how well it performs in various tasks. However, looking at this particular CPU's processing power and support, it is possibly not highly advanced. Pricing and availability have not yet been announced, but we reported in December about the company planning on 2023 releases for its new chips. At that time, the company did not report pricing as well.

