Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Won’t Change Story or Aesthetics, Says Dev

Alessio Palumbo
Jul 13, 2022
Lollipop Chainsaw Remake

Last week, Dragami Games' Yoshimi Yasuda revealed that a Lollipop Chainsaw Remake was in development. A few hours ago, the Executive Producer shared a Twitter message where he denied speculation that there would be any changes to the game's story or aesthetics.

It has been a week since the Lollipop Chainsaw Remake has been announced. Many fans have inquired about the contents of the previous announcement, and we would like to take the time to share our thoughts and intentions regarding the project.
The primary goal of the Lollipop Chainsaw Remake project is to make it so that players who wish to play Lollipop Chainsaw can do so easily, not to make a new Lollipop Chainsaw game. Of course, the ideal thing to do would be to make a remastered version of the original game, changing nothing. However, we were unfortunately unable to include 16 of the licensed songs, which were a great part of the original game's feel, and so we are instead aiming for a remake that is as close as possible to a remaster.

Related Story
Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Announced For a 2023 Release

We have taken notice that there has been speculation that the remake will change the story. We believe that Lollipop Chainsaw's story is a huge part of what fans love about the original game, and we, the development staff, feel the same. As such, the story will not be changed in the remake.
Additionally, we do not intend to change the aesthetics of the game. The mention of how the game will have a more realistic look in the previous announcement was meant to refer to how we will make use of the advanced rendering technology available in current game consoles. We do not wish to change Juliet's design, and the assumption that we want to is baseless. We were the ones who created Juliet's model data after great trial and error ten years ago and feel attached to her more than anyone else.

Finally, we learned after the announcement of Lollipop Chainsaw Remake that many fans are worried about censorship in the game. We have not yet discussed the issue with the platform holders yet, and thus cannot say anything about the topic, but what we can say is that we intend to negotiate with the platform holders to make it so that the game can be as close to the original version as possible.

As a reminder, the original Lollipop Chainsaw was a hack and slash zombie slaying game originally released in 2012 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles.

