LOL Verifier is a Handy Little Device That Only Lets You Type ‘LOL’ If You’ve Actually Laughed

Texting is a medium still preferred by many in the modern day and age. Sure, some would still prefer calls over texts, but for most, especially the younger generation, texting is the way to go. With texting, comes initialism, and LOL is perhaps one of the oldest. We have been using this for the longest time, and there was a time when it was used to represent things that made us laugh, but now this is just used as an excuse. Well, Brian Moore, who I would call an engineer, thinks that there needs to be a reason for people using LOL all the time, and that is why he has come up with a handy little device called "LOL Verified."

LOL Verifier aims to restore the 'authenticity' of LOL in text messages

According to Moore, if you use this device on your computer while texting, you will only be able to use LOL if the LOL Verifier verifies that you have laughed. To construct a verification process, Moore actually recorded over 100 laughs and put them through a machine-learning algorithm. So, it is safe to say that a good amount of work has been put into this.

If you want to see how LOL Verifier works, you can check it out below.

I made this thing called LOL Verifier: a device that only lets you type lol if you’ve actually laughed out loud pic.twitter.com/Gsc63yGEm0 — Brian Moore (@lanewinfield) January 3, 2023

Even better, if the device fails to verify your LOL, it will replace it with a different text emphasizing that you still found that text funny. One could easily see this project and dismiss it as being silly, but to be honest, looking at the work Moore has put into this, it indeed is commendable.

Aside from the aptly named LOL Verifier, Moore wants to work on LMAO Verifier as the next version. Whenever that comes out, we are not sure but keep your eyes open for something like this to drop by.