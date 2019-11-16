Logitech G600MMO Gaming Mouse – on sale for 53% off

The deals on Newegg.com get updated often, one of the latest additions to the deal page is the Logitech G600MMO Gaming Mouse which drops the original price of $59.99 down to $27.99. This is a very good gaming mouse as it has 20 MMO-tuned buttons, custom-color backlighting and on the fly DPI switching.

The Logitech G600MMO is on sale for 53% off which makes this gaming mouse even more affordable!

If you are in the market for a new gaming (or just normal mouse) this might just be the perfect product for you! The Logitech G600MMO comes jam-packed with many features like:

20 MMO-Tuned buttons This mouse comes with 12 thumb buttons and three primary button The 12-thumb buttons are pre-configured for optimal MMO use meaning the buttons are configured to act as the number pad buttons.

Dual-Dish thumb panel The dual dish design allows for optimal placement of the 12-buttons. This design was decided by both MMO gamers and leading MMO developers.

G-Shift button The G-Shift button allows the user to double the number of MMO buttons, as when the G-Shift button is pressed it activates a second function to each MMO key. This button is completely configurable and can be changed as needed even making the G-Shift button change the overall mouse DPI until the G-Shift button is not being pressed.

Custom-color backlighting The custom color backlighting changes the color for the MMO buttons, this is completely customizable via the Logitech gaming software.

1-Millisecond report rate The 1000 Hz report rate is up to eight times faster than a standard USB mouse, which means the G600 captures and conveys your actions as fast as you can make them.

On-The-Fly DPI switching On the fly DPI switching allows for a single button to be able to change the DPI in a moment, able to change the steps between 200 DPI all the way up to 8200 DPI.

Onboard memory This allows for up to 3 separate profiles to be saved without any need to download the Logitech Gaming Software.

Braided USB cable The 2m (6.5ft) USB cable cord is a braided cable to keep from getting tangled and getting kinks.



I can wholeheartedly suggest this mouse with a lower cost of just $27.99 presumably until the end of Black Friday, so if you need a new mouse I would suggest giving this one a buy!