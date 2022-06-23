List of Major Features and Changes Discovered in the Latest iOS 16 Beta 2

Apple has seen fit to release the second developer beta of iOS 16 with a boatload of forward-facing additions. With every beta update comes more stability and bug fixes for a better user experience. Nonetheless, iOS 16 is still in its early phase, so do not install it on your daily driver. Apart from system performance, Apple also adds new features for developers to check out and report back on errors. Seemingly, iOS 16 offer a wide range of features and changes and for your ease, we have compiled them in a list. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Check Out Everything New Discovered in Apple's Latest iOS 16 Beta 2 For Compatible iPhone Models

iOS 16 is a major update considering the number of features it will bring to the table. While the new features are more than welcome addition, the highlight of the update remains the highly customizable Lock Screen. You will have the option to change font size and style, add filters, and much more. If you are a registered developer, you can download the latest beta from the Apple Developer Center.

If you are unfamiliar with what iOS 16 beta 2 brings to the table, check out the list below.

iOS 16 will allow users to categorize personal and work messages in dual-SIM iPhone models.

The Message Reporting in iOS 16 will now cover SMS for select carriers.

iOS 16 features support for backup over LTE.

iOS 16 beta 2 brings two new DuoTone and Color Wash overlay options for changing the look of a photo on the Lock Screen.

The Astronomy wallpaper will now show a green dot in the middle to denote your location.

The wallpaper section in Settings has been tweaked to allow easier customization of wallpapers.

Apple Cash and Apple Card interface has been tweaked.

When saving a screenshot, there is a new "Save to Quick Note" option.

iOS 16 beta 2 makes it easier to delete a Lock Screen by simply swiping up.

Apple has also released beta 2 for iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS 13 Ventura. If you are not familiar, check out the release post. This is all there is to it, folks. Is your iPhone running the latest iOS 16 beta 2? Let us know what changes you noticed in the comments section below.