Link to the Past-Inspired UE4 Engine Game Airoheart Receives Time-Limited PC Demo

The upcoming Final Fantasy and A Link to the Past-inspired game, Airoheart, has received a PC demo on Steam.

Created by developer Pixel Heart Studio and published by SOEDESCO, Airoheart runs in Unreal Engine 4 and has been in development since 2018. The game offers real-time combat in an enchanting open world and takes clear inspiration from classic titles such as The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and the older Final Fantasy entries. “Airoheart is a top-down action-adventure RPG inspired by the classics”, the description reads. “Embark on an epic journey to save the world from evil and test the strength of your heart in this emotional tale of betrayal, tragedy, and redemption.”

Airoheart is an ode to the deep and emotional story telling of the Final Fantasy series, whilst also adopting the style and charm of early classics from The Legend of Zelda series. It's graphical art style and music are heavily inspired by such franchises with the core gameplay elements closely resembling that of 'A Link To The Past'. It embraces old-school real-time combat situations mixed with puzzles and platforming sequences, all from the much loved top-down pixel art perspective of the mid-90s. It scratches that itch for nostalgia which burns within us all! Airoheart features a huge new open world of extremes to explore, teeming with life, characters, and dangerous creatures...

To get players excited, a free time-limited demo has been made available via Steam, which can be downloaded and played through May 9th. Down below you’ll find an official teaser trailer for this amazing retro title: