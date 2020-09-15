Apple today released a new version of its Apple Watch along with introducing the "budget" Watch SE. In terms of visuals, everything looks almost the same. Compare Watch Series 6 with Watch SE or Series 3 Watch and there are barely any visual differences. If you are someone who wants to stand apart and not get bored by staring at the same design that is now being worn by millions of others, bands are an easy way to create your own unique product.

CASETiFY is known for transforming your products with your own signature style. The company that got famous for its iPhone cases now carries a wide array of designs covering bands, cases, sleeves, and more. In its press release today, CASETiFY noted that it is updating its best-selling collections with Apple Watch Bands for the new releases by Apple.

Pre-orders for the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE are already live with first orders arriving on September 18. If you want to have a band ready to go as well, here are some customer favorite watch bands from CASETiFY that now support Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE.

Printed Saffiano Leather ($52)

Fully customizable, sweat and scratch-resistant, Printed Saffiano Leather bands are crafted in cruelty-free leather with a textured treatment. There are several prints in this band, anywhere from abstract to animal prints to florals to camo and simple stripes - you are sure to find something that fits your own style.

Printed Saffiano Leather bands cost $52 each and promise a comfortable all-day wear. You can get your initials printed on some designs of this band at no additional cost. Offering support for Series 1 to Series 6 and SE, head over here to find something for your new or old Apple Watch.









Luxury 2-in-1 Italian Leather ($100)

Another most-selling band from CASETiFY is 2-in-1 genuine leather bands in 3 essential colorways, featuring the world's first universal adaptor, in single + double straps. This one is available in brown, black, and red color options; enables you to wear it in two styles, and, most importantly, supports tons of different watches.

Along with Apple Watch Series 1 to 6 and Watch SE, the 2-in-1 Italian Leather watch band also supports Daniel Wellington, Samsung Watch, Fossil, Tissot, Michael Kors, and other watches that use 20mm or 24mm width watch straps.

This luxury band comes with both a single and a double tour strap to help you switch up your style without having to own multiple bands. Head over to this link to check out all the color options and get this premium Italian Leather watch band for $100.









CASETiFY Metal Link Bracelet ($95)

One of our personal favorites from CASETiFY, the metal link bracelet gives Apple Watch an instant makeover. Available in gold, black, silver, and two-tone, CASETiFY Metal Link Bracelet comes packed with a metal band link remover, helping you to adjust the size of the band yourself!

Made with premium stainless steel, Metal Link Bracelet is lightweight, water resistant, and carries a luxury look. Head over to this link to check out all the color options and to get the Metal Link Bracelet for Apple Watch Series 1 to 6 and SE for $95.









CASETiFY also offers several other collections, including Clear TPU bands for $40. Head over to this link for the complete collection.