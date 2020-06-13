Machine Learning & Data Science Certification Training Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount – Avail Now

While you sit at home and wait for the pandemic to pass, you should look into improving your skill set. These are uncertain times and anxiety is driving all of us insane. The best way to deal with it is by doing productive things. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Machine Learning & Data Science Certification Training Bundle. The offer will expire in a few days, so avail it right away.

Machine Learning & Data Science Certification Training Bundle features

The bundle includes eight amazing courses. Each course is extensive and contains knowledge and instruction that will help you every step of the way. Here are highlights of what the Training Bundle has in store for you:

Tensorflow and Keras Masterclass For Machine Learning and AI in Python

Master the Most Important Deep Learning Frameworks for Python Data Science

Master the Most Important Deep Learning Frameworks for Python Data Science

Complete Tensorflow Mastery For Machine Learning & Deep Learning in Python

Complete Tensorflow Mastery For Machine Learning & Deep Learning in Python

Learn Complete Hands-On Regression Analysis for Practical Statistical Modeling & Machine Learning In Python

Learn Complete Hands-On Regression Analysis for Practical Statistical Modeling & Machine Learning In Python

Learn Statistics, Visualization, Machine Learning & More

Learn Statistics, Visualization, Machine Learning & More

Learn How To Work with Temporal Data Using Statistical Modeling & Machine Learning Techniques In R

Learn How To Work with Temporal Data Using Statistical Modeling & Machine Learning Techniques In R

Discuss Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning for Practical Data Science in R

Discuss Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning for Practical Data Science in R

Harness The Power of Machine Learning For Unsupervised & Supervised Learning In R

Harness The Power of Machine Learning For Unsupervised & Supervised Learning In R

Harness The Power of Machine Learning For Unsupervised & Supervised Learning In Python

The courses have been taught by Minerva Singh who is a PhD graduate from Cambridge University. She has years of experience in the field and you won’t regret putting your faith in her.

Original Price Machine Learning & Data Science Certification Training Bundle: $1,600

Wccftech Discount Price Machine Learning & Data Science Certification Training Bundle: $35