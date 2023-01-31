Like A Dragon: Ishin! Official PC System Requirements Revealed

The Like A Dragon: Ishin! official PC system requirements have now been revealed, detailing the specifications needed to run the game at 1080p resolution, 30 FPS Low settings, and 60 FPS High settings.

As expected, the system requirements for the new entry in the Like a Dragon series, formerly known as Yakuza in North America and Europe, are not as demanding as those of other recent games, requiring dated CPUs and GPUs to run the game at 1080p resolution, 30 FPS and Low setting. The requirements are only slightly more demanding for 1080p resolution, 60 FPS, and High settings. At higher resolutions, the requirements will obviously be more demanding, but SEGA hasn't provided any further information for 1440p or 4K resolution specifications.

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-3470, 3.2 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 3.1 GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, 2 GB or AMD Radeon RX 460, 2 GB DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device Additional Notes: 1080p Low @ 30 FPS. Requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4.2 instruction set.

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-4790, 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8 GB DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device Additional Notes: 1080p High @ 60 FPS. Requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4.2 instruction set.



Like A Dragon: Ishin! is the remake of an older entry in the series by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio which was released in Japan only due to localization challenges on PlayStation 3 and later ported to PlayStation 4. The game stars Sakamoto Ryuma as he ventures to Kyoto to find his father's killers, a journey for vengeance that will change Japan's history.

1860s Kyo is plagued by widespread inequality, and one samurai will change the course of history in his search for justice. Take up the sword of Sakamoto Ryoma and venture to Kyoto to find your father’s killer, clear yourself of a framed murder, and restore your honor. In doing so, you will bring an end to the samurai era and forever change the future of Japan. Draw your blade, load your revolver, and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure that only the creators of Yakuza: Like a Dragon could produce.

Like A Dragon: Ishin! launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on February 21st worldwide.