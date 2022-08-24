Menu
Lies of P Recieves 12 Minutes of Soulslike “Pinocchio” Gameplay Footage

Aernout van de Velde
Aug 24, 2022
lies of p

Lies of P, the upcoming “Pinocchio” Soulslike from NEOWIZ and Round 8 Studio, has received 12 minutes of new gameplay footage.

Without a doubt, the title is one of the most impressive games that was shown off during yesterday’s Opening Night Live event, and after yesterday’s gameplay reveal trailer, we now have 12 minutes of new gameplay footage, courtesy of IGN.

You can check out the new gameplay footage of the “Pinocchio” soulslike down below:

Lies of P will launch on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on a yet-to-be-announced date. It will also launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one. The game was first announced back in May of last year as a Pinocchio-inspired action RPG.

“We’ve been toying with the idea of retelling Pinocchio’s tale in our own way for some time. Lies of P is the culmination of our dreams and our nightmares. It’s definitely a version of this classic story that you’ve never seen before,” said Jiwon Choi, the director of development for Lies of P upon the game’s announcement last year. “To us, Pinocchio has always been a grimly dark tale of the lies we tell to get by in a world that’s not always black and white. We can’t wait to show you more of the game in the coming months.”

As the puppet mechanoid Pinocchio, you will wind your way through the streets of a ruined city, crafting weapons from the materials you find in the world, and interacting with the remaining few who manage to survive in this pre-industrial hellscape. The more you lie, the more human you become, with all the advantages and disadvantages that it entails. A richly detailed crafting system, profound narrative choices, and deeply customizable character progression round out the RPG features in Lies of P.

Order