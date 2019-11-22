Lian Li’s Newest Case, The Lancool II, Is Mid-Tower Case Under $100

Lian Li, a well-known case manufacturer, has just announced the Lancool II, or the LANCOOL II, what's odd about this case is the side panel hinges and design, normally under $100 mid-tower cases are focused more on functionality rather than aesthetics. The Lancool II has both the functionality of other mid-tower cases and is, mostly, aesthetically pleasing.

The Lancool II is a mid-tower case with the design of a high-end case for just under $100.

The Lancool II is currently on sale at Newegg.com, the color of this white variant is stated as the Alpine White and costs $94.99, the Black variant is set at the price of $89.99. The black variant is set to release on December 10th while the white variant is releasing on December 19th. I wouldn't pre-order this case as of yet because of Black Friday deals which might discount some other cases very heavily.

Lancool II comes with some amazing features that will make most PC builders look at this case, especially at this lower price point. Some of the features are:

  • Motherboard support
    • E-ATX/ATX
      • width: under 280mm
    • m-ATX
    • mini-ITX
  • Supported PSU length
    • up to 210mm
  • CPU cooler clearance
    • The case has the ability to support up to a 176mm tall CPU cooler.
  • GPU length
    • This case supports up to 384mm graphics card and the graphics card can be vertically mounted to show off your graphics card easily.
  • I/O ports
    • 2x LED control buttons
      • which allows you to cycle through pre-defined LED settings easily if you aren't using the RGB light connectors on the motherboard.
    • 2x USB 3.0
    • 1x USB 3.1 Type-C
  • Hinged tempered glass panels
    • The glass panel is attached at a hinge which makes this a tool-less case being able to access all the components of the PC.
  • Cooling support
    • Air cooling supports
      • Three 120mm or Two 120mm in the front
      • Two 120mm/120mm fans on the top
      • One 120mm fan in the rear
      • Two 120mm fans above the PSU chamber
    • Water cooling supports
      • 360mm radiator in the front
      • 120mm radiator in the rear
  • Dimensions
    • The size of this case is just 478 (D) x 229 (W) x 494 (H) mm, making this case small enough to sit underneath your desk if you needed it out of sight, but big enough to show off!
