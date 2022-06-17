LIAN LI Expands Its UNI FAN Lineup With SL INFINITY 120, Offer Better Performance With An Eye-Catching Infinity Mirror Design

Lian Li has introduced its brand new UNI FAN series, the SL INFINITY 120, offering better performance and an eye-catching design.

Press Release: LIAN LI Industrial Co. Ltd., a leading manufacturer of chassis and PC accessories, announces a new addition to the UNI FAN series with the SL INFINITY 120. The new fan offers a limitless lighting style with an infinity mirror at the front and sides, as well as thin diffusers to provide illumination on all sides which are fully customizable in L-Connect 3.

The Lian Li SL INFINITY 120 has an improved connecting mechanism with removable interlocking keys and a multidirectional power module cable. The SL INFINITY 120 delivers a maximum of 61.3 CFM of airflow, 2.66mm H2O of air pressure, and a noise level of up to 29 dBA while running at 2100 RPM, or be completely quiet at 0 RPM with the new Start/Stop function in L-Connect 3.

Limitless Lighting Style

The Lian Li SL INFINITY 120 features 40 LEDs which are evenly distributed to provide continuous lighting diffused at the fan blades and around the LIAN LI medallion at the back. Thin strips of lighting are built into the frame around the fan opening, both front and back. At the front and center of the frame, the fan shaft provides lighting to the first infinity mirror of the fan which has been carefully designed to create a deep and clean infinity effect with 0.5mm between each layer of light. The second infinity mirror is surrounded by aluminum trim and is located on both sides of the frame. The geometric shape of the infinity mirror follows the front ARGB lighting strip in a top and bottom pattern that creates a 3D indented look. Via L-Connect 3, users can decide between preset light effects or combine center and side effects for a customized look.





















Improved UNI FAN Concept

With the Lian Li SL INFINITY 120, LIAN Li makes improvements with removable interlocking keys on the side of the fan for better clearance with radiator fittings. The power module is now centered on the fan frame and has been revised to allow the cable to be flipped 180 degrees, and to always be oriented towards the rear of the case. Lastly, the ARGB and PWM cables that connect to the UNI HUB controller have been combined into a single one, clearing cable clutter even further.

Better Performance

The Lian Li SL INFINITY 120 features a 10% performance improvement compared to the SL120 which results in better airflow (61.3 CFM), higher static pressure (2.66 mmH2O), and a wider range of fan speed (0 ~ 2100RPM) at lower noise levels (29 dBA). The first time introduced in the UNI FAN line-up, the SL INFINITY 120 can be stopped completely for the ultimate silent build. This feature is supported by L-Connect’s redesigned fan curve interface via the Start/ Stop mode which allows RPM to be set to 0 when the CPU or GPU is running below 50°C.













The black/white Lian Li UNI FAN SL INFINITY 120 is available for pre-order starting June 17th, at an MSRP of $99.99 (USA)/$94.99 (global) for 3 fans with a controller bundle pack, and $29.99 (USA and global) for the single fan pack (controller not included). For more information about the UNI FAN SL INFINITY 120, please visit: https://lian-li.com/product/ uni-fan-sl-infinity/







Lian Li UNI FAN SL INFINITY 120

Specifications Dimensions 120 x 122.1 x 25mm Materials PBT/PC/Aluminum Rated Voltage DC 12V (fan) & 5V (LED) Fan Speed 0, 200 - 2100RPM (min-max) Air Pressure 2.66 mmH2O (max) Air Flow 61.3 CFM (max) Acoustic Noise 29 dBA (max) Locked Current >= 50mA Bearing Type Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) Operation Voltage DC 12V & 5V Start-Up Voltage DC 6.0V Input Current 180mA (fan) / 600mA (LED) Input Power 5.16W Warranty 2 years

The Lian Li UNI FAN SL INFINITY 120 is now available at NEWEGG:

The new Lian Li UNI FAN SL INFINITY 120 is now available at Caseking:

The new Lian Li UNI FAN SL INFINITY 120 is now available at Overclockers UK: