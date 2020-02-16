LG’s 27UL650-W 27-Inch 4K UHD HDR400 Monitor Is On Sale For $350!

The LG 27UL650-W 27" 4K UHD monitor with both HDR400 certification and an adjustable stand, which usually costs $549.99, is currently on sale at Amazon for just $349.95, taking a total of $200.04 off the initial price.

The following features make this usually $549.99 monitor, an insane deal when this monitor goes for just $349.95:

4K UHD HDR To help content creators' vision get fully realized, this monitor is compatible with VESA DisplayHDR 400 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.

Clearer and Brighter HDR This monitor features support for DisplayHDR 400, which provides bolder contrast between the brightest and darkest areas of the screen. This VESA DisplayHDR 400 monitor has been rated to deliver a peak luminance of 400 nits of undeniably spectacular highlights.

IPS with sRGB 99% This monitor offers support for 99%% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, which is an excellent solution for photographers, graphic designers, or anyone looking for a highly accurate color.

Radeon FreeSync This monitor features support for Radeon FreeSync technology, which reduces any tearing and stuttering that occurs between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate, this enables much smoother motion and less stuttering with demanding games. This monitor features two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort; both of these feature support Radeon FreeSync.



Game Mode LG's 27UL650-W monitor features a Game Mode, which allows you to customize your gaming conditions. There are game modes for FPS games and an RTS pre-set mode so that you can choose the best setting for various games.

On-Screen Control This monitor also features support for LG's On-Screen Control, which allows you to access a plethora of settings like Volume, Brightness, Picture mode pre-sets Split Screen 2.0, and Dual Controller. These can be adjusted with just a few clicks of the mouse, instead of hard buttons on the monitor.

Design This monitor features a 3 Side Virtually Borderless Display, which makes this monitor perfect for multi-monitor set up.



With this monitor going on sale at Amazon, taking 36% off the usual price, makes this usually $549.99 monitor cost just $349.95.