LG shows off 2022 Monitor Lineup Including DualUp 27.6" Display With 16:18 Aspect Ratio & 2560x2880 Resolution

LG will debut their 2022 monitor offerings at the company's CES 2022 virtual press conference on January 4th. The company promises unique consumer experiences focused on creatives and remote workers who need a varying amount of features. The company also informs consumers that productivity will be improved by their new 2022 lineup.

LG’s premium displays are created with next-gen remote workers and high-level creatives as the main focus.

LG is set to launch the LG UltraFine Display and DualUp Monitor (models 32UQ85R and 28MQ780, respectively) with practicality and modern aesthetics, along with an ultimate experience for the user with upgraded connectivity. With the focus on business, creatives, and programmers, especially with new remote working situations, LG sets to offer next-level picture quality, amazing performance, convenience, and user customization. Both monitors have received the CES 2022 Innovation Awards this year.

LG DualUp Monitor

A powerful workhorse display that is perfect for any level of multitasking—from content creation to coding and everything in between, the LG DualUp Monitor offers a Nano IPS display with a rarely seen 16:18 aspect ratio. It is to note that most displays do not offer this particular aspect ratio in the current market.

LG's innovative Square Double QHD, with a 2,560 x 2,880 resolution size, the newest monitor utilizes the comparable but unique real estate as two separate 21.5" displays, as well as offering a vertical split view function, allowing users to view more in an individual glance. Boosting productivity with convenience, the LG 28MQ780 increases comfort for consumers with the ultra-adjustable LG Ergo stand, saving space by clamping securely to most tables and desks. The double-height screen of the LG DualUp Monitor minimizes the need for side-to-side head movements, ultimately causing neck pain for the user.

LG’s premium monitors for 2022 deliver the picture quality, features and usability that can satisfy the needs of both professional and home users. These CES Innovation Award winning-products are examples of our commitment to explore new form factors and functionalities to expand and strengthen our flagship monitor lineup. — Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit, LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

LG UltraFine Display







LG's focus with their new UltraFine Display is professionalism through design to satisfy the needs of art directors, graphic designers, photo/video editors, and the continued growing market of live streamers. LG offers a 32-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution Nano IPS Black panel, offering a staggering 2,000:1 contrast ratio and 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut to promote deep blacks and color vibrancy that maintains the viewing across a large viewing area in multiple ambient situations.

With the company's first Nano IPS Black panel, the LG UltraFine Display is set to produce realistic and nuanced black tones, adding higher depth to images and offering creators to stretch their creativity to the highest peaks with advanced precision.

Maintaining the level of color accuracy required by today’s creatives, LG's UltraFine Display is also supplied with a detachable auto self-calibration sensor, allowing users to calibrate with ease by scheduling calibrations via LG’s intuitive software, saving users time and effort.

To discover more about these new high-level displays, join LG’s CES 2022 virtual press conference, scheduled for January 4, 8:00 am PST.