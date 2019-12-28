Lexar is Creating on a 7GB/s SSD Which Plans to Be Released in 2020

Lexar is working on a 7 GB/s M.2 PCI-Express 4.0 SSD while most PCI-e 4.0 SSDs have read and write speeds of 5GB/s and 4GB/s as shown in the Sabrent Rocket NVMe SSD.

Lexar is working on a prototype SSD, which has shown to have up to 7 GB/s sequential read speeds

Lexar was showing off this fast drive with speeds of up to 7 GB/s in IOMeter and CrystalDiskMark scores of 6442 MB/s in sequential reads and 4246 MB/s in sequential writes. Lexar has stated that these scores would be close to the final version of the SSD.

WD Black SN750 NVMe SSDs are Currently On Sale at Amazon

The 7 GB/s SSD currently doesn't have a name for this drive, but Lexar's fastest SSD is presently taken up by Lexar's NM610 family, which is available in 1TB, 500GB, and 250GB capacities. The NM610 series of SSD is rated to deliver up to 2,100 MB/s of Read performance while having up to 1,600 MB/s of write performance. When comparing the current NM610 and the prototype SSD, in just performance speed alone, the prototype far surpasses the current line-up.

The prototype SSD does require that your motherboard support PCIe Gen 4. This is because PCIe 4.0 is currently only supported by Ryzen Processors meaning if you are now running an Intel processor, you can still install this SSD to a PCIe 3.0 slot without any issue. However, the SSD wouldn't be able to run at its maximum potential under the PCIe 3.0 interface.

If you're looking at pure gaming performance, then this drive may not be for you as having a faster SSD does make games load faster, but even PCIe 3.0 SSDs that run at slower speeds will make your games load significantly quicker. Although this development of increasing the PCIe SSDs speeds is mostly for data centers and business applications as they require faster SSDs. Another use for these SSDs is for cloud services, which have been demanding faster SSDs to increase the overall speed of their cloud. This SSD is planned to be available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, and this drive will make use of 96-layer TLC-NAND.